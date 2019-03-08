Good Evans! Brian's final wood takes the jack back into the pack and Dawlish are beaten

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

In the last of the October friendly matches, Budleigh entertained a Dawlish side that brought two mixed rinks and came close to snatching the honours.

Mo Bond's rink did well to limit a strong quartet to a four-shot winning margin, but it was on the second rink where the match finished dramatically.

On the final end Dawlish were holding the four shots needed for an overall draw, but Brian Evans, skipping Melissa Camp, Bunty Hudson and Don Huish, had other ideas and, with his last wood of the game, trailed the jack back to the middle of five Budleigh woods - aggregate score 36-27!

Budleigh's ladies were in good form in two recent friendlies, drawing one and winning the other by 11 shots.

Playing at Sidmouth, Melissa Camp, Margaret Avery and Mo Bond scored three on the final end to win by four shots, matching the modest four shot loss on the second rink and giving an aggregate of 31-all.

Madeira ladies were welcomed to Cricket Field Lane by captain Mo Bond who, with Margaret Avery, Ann Vincent and Hilary Medley, won their match by a margin of eight shots and with Marilyn Jackson's rink winning by three, the resulting combined score was 34 to 23.

The manager of Budleigh's team in the Exonia League, Gerard McCarthy, had a hand in his squad's first victory of the season.

Against the Exeter-based Rebels Gerard, Richard Cooper and Don Huish made a slow start and soon found themselves several shots adrift.

However, as they became accustomed to the pace of a faster carpet, they grew stronger with every end and won by 21 shots to 13.

In the Ashbury Dental Care Evening League, the Budleigh Buzzhawks maintained their unbeaten record with a convincing win over the Exonia Eagles.

Paul Griffin, Mike Killoran and Simon Weclawek were unstoppable and blitzed their opponents, racking up a score of 39 shots to seven.

The Eagles earned two points from their four-shot win on the second rink, but the aggregate scoreline of 52 to 24 ensures the Buzzhawks remain league leaders.

Two strong rinks were assembled by Peter Burch for the visit of the Devon Vice Presidents from the Exonia and Axminster clubs and he was rewarded when the Budleigh bowlers triumphed by a single shot.

In a tight low-scoring game the VP's won by three shots on rink one, but on the second rink they lost by four shots to Mike Killoran, Graham Rant, Dick Mitchell and David Tomlinson.

This was a noteworthy result given the vast collective experience of the opposition!

This coming week sees the Budleigh ladies pitted against the might of the Plymouth club and the Falcons meet the Madeiran Robins in the Evening League.