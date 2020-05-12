Advanced search

East Devon golf clubs to reopen this week

PUBLISHED: 15:24 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:29 12 May 2020

The Axe Cliff Golf Club course as seen from the air. Picture: ANDREW TAYLOR

The Axe Cliff Golf Club course as seen from the air. Picture: ANDREW TAYLOR

Clubs across East Devon are set to reopen from as early as Wednesday (May 13) following new government advice on recreational sport.

Sidmouth Golf Club said doors will be open from 8am on Wednesday and would be restricted to club members for an initial period.

Play will also be limited to a maximum of pairs per start time and must be booked in advance.

Axe Cliff Golf Club will also reopen on Wednesday with only members allowed to head to the green.

To book a tee time or to enquire about becoming a member, call 01297 21754.

Honiton Golf Club is accepting members bookings for tee times from Wednesday.

East Devon Golf Club will open on Friday (May 15) but will similarly only be open to members.

