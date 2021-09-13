Frustrating run of defeats for Exmouth Town

Published: 11:18 AM September 13, 2021

Exmouth Town slipped to their fourth consecutive defeat when they went down 1-0 to Shepton Mallet last Saturday in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase.

This followed a 2-1 home loss to Saltash United last Wednesday and came on the back of defeats at Buckland Athletic and Truro City.

This is the first time since 2018 that Town have suffered such a run and the solitary goal in the Vase came in the fourteenth minute. A cross from the left saw the attacker move across the defence and his header into the corner of the net gave Robbie Powell no chance.

With Ace High suffering from a hamstring injury, he was replaced at half-time by Andy Taylor and a change in shape saw Town gradually apply the pressure. Jordan Harris had one effort clear the crossbar, Ben Steer shot wide and Aarron Denny also came close but Town’s best chance came on the hour.

A James Richards cross was met by a strong header from Steer but the visiting gloveman was equal to the task with a superb save in front of another healthy crowd of 244 in attendance.

The Wednesday night league match with Saltash United was another tough night with the visitors’ taking the lead with 13 minutes played. Town responded well with Mark Lever going close and equalised with another special goal from Steer his ninth of the season. Taking a pass from High, he beat his marker and smashed the ball home.

The turning point of the game came halfway through the second half when Denny was shown a straight red card following a high challenge. The initiative was now all with The Ashes as they looked to make their extra man count but Town were equal to the task and then, not for the first time at home this season, they conceded a goal in the last minute of added time.

This Saturday, Town will travel to Keynsham Town to play on their artificial pitch. Whilst there is no football on Saturday at Southern Road, the reserves are home on Wednesday night against the University of Exeter and next Wednesday home to Feniton.

Kevin Hill, Manager of Exmouth Town - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK



