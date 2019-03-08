Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Fowler victorious in July medal

PUBLISHED: 07:59 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:59 12 July 2019

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

Sue Fowler was the winner of the ladies July medal at East Devon Golf Club last week, writes Helen Chivers.

In perfect summer weather, Fowler was the only one of the 58 ladies to play under her handicap, recording four birdies on her way to a two under par round of nett 72. This saw her top Silver Division by two shots from Carole Brailey who finished on level par nett 74. Sue Burley took third place on countback ahead of Alison Corney, Helen Chivers and Ladies Captain Ali Miller, who all scored two over par rounds of nett 76.

Julieta Steiner lead the field in Bronze Division by two shots after she scored a level par round of nett 74. Heather Coles was second on countback from new member Yvonne Lythgoe as they both recorded rounds of nett 76 and Carol Thomas as fourth with nett 78. Julie Clarke took fifth place on countback from Barbara Middleditch and Peggy Lomas as they all scored nett 79.

Most Read

Community College proms: pictures from the night

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Death of man at beach not being treated as suspicious

Air ambulance leaves scene after landing in grounds of Exmouth church

Devon Air Ambulance shortly before take off from Brixington Community Church. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Community College proms: students arrive in style

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Date set for opening of Popworld in Exmouth

Dj mixing. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Community College proms: pictures from the night

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Death of man at beach not being treated as suspicious

Air ambulance leaves scene after landing in grounds of Exmouth church

Devon Air Ambulance shortly before take off from Brixington Community Church. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Community College proms: students arrive in style

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Date set for opening of Popworld in Exmouth

Dj mixing. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Harrier Hugh Marsden runs well in Falkland Islands race

Running

Hilary Bird is Madeira ‘Star of the Week’ after she wins Section Three group A

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5234. Picture: Terry Ife

Fowler victorious in July medal

Golf club and ball

Exmouth firm makes a ‘splash’ with new children’s play equipment in India

Staff from the Children’s Home Sion thanking members of the ABG group for their contribution to the project build. Picture: Aditya Birla Group

Harris nets four as Town launch pre-season in style

Jordan Harris appeals for a penalty during the Town 3-1 home win over Sticker. Picture GERRY HUNT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists