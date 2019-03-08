Fowler victorious in July medal

Golf club and ball Archant

Sue Fowler was the winner of the ladies July medal at East Devon Golf Club last week, writes Helen Chivers.

In perfect summer weather, Fowler was the only one of the 58 ladies to play under her handicap, recording four birdies on her way to a two under par round of nett 72. This saw her top Silver Division by two shots from Carole Brailey who finished on level par nett 74. Sue Burley took third place on countback ahead of Alison Corney, Helen Chivers and Ladies Captain Ali Miller, who all scored two over par rounds of nett 76.

Julieta Steiner lead the field in Bronze Division by two shots after she scored a level par round of nett 74. Heather Coles was second on countback from new member Yvonne Lythgoe as they both recorded rounds of nett 76 and Carol Thomas as fourth with nett 78. Julie Clarke took fifth place on countback from Barbara Middleditch and Peggy Lomas as they all scored nett 79.