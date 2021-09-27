Four wins in a row for East Budleigh

Published: 7:39 PM September 27, 2021

East Budleigh made it four wins in a row with this hard working victory over a good Bow side in Joma League 1 last Saturday.

Jack Greenslade scored the winner after just 10 minutes with an excellent team goal. An early release from keeper Mark Bown led to Darren Everest, Hugo Demetre, Will Price and Rian all involved in setting up Greenslade to slot the ball into the net.

The visitors played some fine football and had their chances, but Everest, Joe Thompson, Liam West and Guy Laverock fought for everything in the Jays back four. At the business end, Greenslade and Jack Howarth were making good runs, whilst Hill always looked a danger.

Both sides gave it their all in the second half, Bown made an excellent save late on, although both Laverock and Hill were denied a second Budleigh goal at the other end.

Man of the Match went to Sam Balbi, just shading the performance of Thompson.