News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > Sport

Four wins in a row for East Budleigh

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 7:39 PM September 27, 2021   
East Budleigh Team photo

East Budleigh Team photo - Credit: East Budleigh

East Budleigh made it four wins in a row with this hard working victory over a good Bow side in Joma League 1 last Saturday.  

Jack Greenslade scored the winner after just 10 minutes with an excellent team goal. An early release from keeper Mark Bown led to Darren Everest, Hugo Demetre, Will Price and Rian all involved in setting up Greenslade to slot the ball into the net. 

The visitors played some fine football and had their chances, but Everest, Joe Thompson, Liam West and Guy Laverock fought for everything in the Jays back four. At the business end, Greenslade and Jack Howarth were making good runs, whilst Hill always looked a danger. 

Both sides gave it their all in the second half, Bown made an excellent save late on, although both Laverock and Hill were denied a second Budleigh goal at the other end. 

Man of the Match went to Sam Balbi, just shading the performance of Thompson. 

You may also want to watch:

Football
East Budleigh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

School IT lesson

Health chief calls for review of 'confusing' schools covid policy

Ollie Heptinstall

Logo Icon
Budleigh Salterton Team Photo

Football

Jack does the trick in Budleigh victory

Tim Herbert

person
Kate Travers explains why Afghanistan is one of the most challenging places to be a woman.

South West | Opinion

Local government working together to help Afghan refugees

Paul Arnott

person
Two men stood in building

East Devon elects new councillor in the Exe Valley

Joe Ives, Local Democracy reporter

Logo Icon