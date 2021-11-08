Four tries, a win and bonus point for the Cockles

Drybrook from Gloucestershire arrived with intention and determination, they finally opened the scoring on 34 minutes, a try from Luke Roberts, extras from George Paul.

Six minutes later, it was a super sniping run from Matt Ryan that opened The Cockles account, 5-7. George Meadows missed the conversion. Both sets of players trouped off at half-time and the notoriously tough visitors were proving exactly that.

The Cockles started to get into their stride, almost the same as the Camborne game the week before and 14 minutes in to the second period, Connor O’Shaughnessy burrowed over, Meadows conversion, 12-7.

The home side increased their lead on 60 minutes when replacement hooker Will Ridout crashed over off the back of a driving maul, Meadows off the tee, 19-7. Matt Ryan completed his brace of tries on 70 minutes, bringing an unlikely four-try bonus point. Meadows missed the conversion but still a fine Cockles win 24-7.

It is a rest week for the 1st team next week, on return the highly anticipated away game with unbeaten Exeter University on 20th November.

You may also want to watch:

Exmouth Quins, playing Tiverton 2nd team, had wait until the second half to secure this victory. Tivvy raced into an early lead with a try out wide, 0-5. The whole of the first half went back and forth, neither side could take grip of the game.

As the next 40 minutes started, George Savage scored the first of his two tries. A lovely line and outrageous sidestep took him over the whitewash. Liam Bayley, James Willmott, Jules Lucas and Savage again all added tries. Rich Cadywould added three conversions.

Tiverton did score two late tries as the home side made changes but the damage was done. The Quins won 33-19. Still some way behind on games played, The Cockles move to 4th in Devon Merit Table 1. Away to Devonport Services next week.

On the road, Exmouth Nomads travelled up the M5 to Tiverton 3rd team. An excellent display delivered a 53-12 victory. The win takes The Cockles to top spot in Devon Merit Table 2. Next up Exeter Engineers at Imperial Road on Saturday 13th November.

Exmouth Quins v Tiverton - Credit: Exmouth RFC

Exmouth Quins v Tiverton - Credit: Exmouth RFC

Exmouth Quins v Tiverton - Credit: Exmouth RFC

Exmouth defeat Drybrook - Credit: Exmouth RFC

Cockles on the attack - Credit: Exmouth RFC



