Former Lympstone ABC fighter Harry Webb all set for a big Saturday night

Harry Webb in action (pic Mark Page) Archant

Former Lympstone ABC member Harry 'The Hunter' Webb takes on his seventh fight as a professional this coming Saturday (November 30) on a bill at Swindon.

Harry, now aged 23, made the switch to Wiltshire six years ago to team up with experienced coach Harry Fitzpatrick and he trains on a weekly basis with Fitzpatrick at his Swindon gym.

In Harry's last fight he suffered a nasty cut following a clash of heads, but dug deep to still win the fight.

This was followed by a freak training accident that left Harry with a broken little finger that had to be pinned in two places!

Harry says: "The last few months have been very frustrating, but I have not wasted the time. I have continued to work in the gym on my strength and conditioning and could really feel the benefit from that when I returned to full sparring a few weeks ago."

He continued: "Right now I really feel like I am in a great place physically and mentally.

"It's been a strange and emotional year which has seen changes, but thankfully life is good at present and that is very important when it comes to preparing for a fight. I am totally focused on this Saturday night's challenge and can promise everyone that I will win this fight - and do so in style!"

Speaking of Saturday's opponent, Harry says: "Paddy has an experienced guy lined up for me. I need to win this fight to set myself up for a big year in 2020.

"When I was 20, Paddy told me to be patient. He also made a point of the fact that he felt, if I did stay patient, then by the time I reached 23 it would be 'my time' and I honestly believe he was right and we are very excited about what 2020 has to offer."

He continued: "I also have another very good reason to win this next fight. Martin Lynn, a very good friend of mine and my father's, passed away this week following a long and courageous fight against cancer.

"Martin formed the 'Fez Army' and along with so many wonderful people has raised thousands of pounds over the years and I wear the Fez Army and CLIC Sergeant logos on my ringwear and T-shirts etc, and wear them with great pride.

"It has hit us all very hard that Martin has left us, but I will be proud to step into the ring on November 30 as a member of the Fez Army. I will dedicate this fight to Martin Lynn; he always told me that nobody fights alone.

"On top of this we also have the news that Neil Parsons is facing his own battle against cancer. Neil has always been there for me throughout my career and we wish him and his family all the best with their own fight."

Harry's father, Martin Webb says: "Harry's fight camp has gone very well and he is in very good shape. I've watched him spar recently and he was awesome. We are looking forward to Saturday night and, once it is all over, we will celebrate both the fight success and raise a glass to a wonderful human being in Martin Lynn."