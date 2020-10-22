Yukon strike seals thrilling win for the Robinettes

Picture; SPURSTOM

Budleigh Salterton ladies were winners by the odd goal in seven when they entertained Halwill in a Westward Developments Devon Womens League match at Greenway Lane, writes SpursTom.

It’s the third game running that the Robinettes have been involved in a high-scoring encounter and this time they had to come from being two goals down to bank the points.

The game began with a good tempo to it and early chances were fashioned at either end.

It was the visiting side who struck first, taking advantage of some slack play in the Budleigh back line – twice the defence were slow to react to clear danger - and they were subsequently punished as Halwill took a 2-0 lead inside 10 minutes!

The next 25 minutes saw much of the action squeezed into the middle third of the pitch.

Lucy Burch impressed on the right for the home side while Jen Cordwell operated up and down the left and the central midfield duties were undertaken by Kate Palmer, Suzy Osborne and Abby Yukon.

With eight minutes of the half remaining a corner was whipped in by Abby Yukon for Burch to outjump everyone to head the Robinettes back into the contest.

Just a minute later the home faithful were cheering again and once more the goal came from a dead ball situation with Abby Yukon rifling a shot that the visiting goalkeeper could only parry into the net.

That left the teams trooping off at the break with honours even at 2-2.

There was more drama after the interval!

Waiting for a corner to be taken on 56 minutes, the referee warned the Budleigh keeper and a Hallwill attacker for some pushing on each other.

When the ball came into the area from the taken corner, the referee pointed to the penalty spot, goalkeeper Maddie Walsh was adjudged to have pushed the opposing player!

However, it was a case of ‘villain-turned-hero’ with Walsh pulling off a fantastic save to her left.

A period of end-to-end action followed and, when a poor clearance landed at the feet of Lucy Burch, she wasted little time in drilling it home to give Budleigh a 3-2 lead.

However, back came the visitors to level things up at 3-3.

Once again, the Robinettes dug deep and it was no more than they deserved when they scored the game’s seventh and final goal – and what a goal it was too!

When the ball reached Abby Yukon some 35 yards out, she controlled it, looked up and, seeing the ‘keeper slightly off her line, sent a wonderful lobbed shot up and over the gloves person and into the net.

The closing moments were tense, but the Robinettes held firm to close the game out.

In what was a splendid all-round show, the Robinettes Player of the Match award was shared between Lucy Burch and Abby Yukon.

Budleigh team: Maddie Walsh, Lucy Gilbert, Lucy Piper, Katie Worsley, Kathryn Parsley, Lucy Burch, Suzy Osborne, Kate Palmer, Abby Yukon, Bec Long, Jen Cordwell, Julie Soper, Jodie Mills and Freyja Wilkinson.