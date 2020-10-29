Yukon at the double as Robinettes draw at Shaldon

Budleigh Salterton ladies shared four goals when they visited Shaldon Villa to contest a Westward Developments Devon Womens League Match, writes SpursTom.

This was a very scrappy match, played out on an uneven surface which meant the ball bounced around a lot.

This was particularly noticeable in the midfield, and neither team could really get the ball down to play.

The Robinettes struck first with an Abby Yukon free-kick ‘special’ from just outside the box; the ball entering the net off the frame of the goal.

The lead did not last long for the home side levelled with a header from a right-wing cross, the scorer left unmarked in the area!

After the break the Robinettes regained the lead when, after some excellent work down the left between Abby Yukon and Bec Long, the former notched her second of the game However, once again the home side replied immediately to make it 2-2.

Both teams pushed forward for a winner with the Robinettes going closest with a couple of good attempts that just missed the target and so honours ended even.

In the opinion of Nick Long the Budleigh Salterton manager, that was probably a fair result, based on the balance of play.

He also had no hesitation in naming Abby Yukon his Player of the Match with her two well executed goals, and all-round exceptional midfield performance.