Young Robinettes beaten at home by Galmpton

Budleigh Salterton Under-14 girls went down 6-0 in their Devon Girls League home meeting with Galmpton United, writes SpursTom.

The young Robinettes were badly hit by the non-availability of players, but managed to start with the required numbers for the nine-a-side contest.

Though the visitors had what was a strong – and bitingly cold – wind against them, they began brighter and stronger, keeping the momentum going throughout to take a 3-0 interval lead with their goals coming from Erin Rumble, Rosie Train and Lauren Bullock.

For the complete second period the hosts were further handicapped, being reduced to eight players due to the withdrawal of the unwell Yasmin Levi, in her first outing of 2019, following a long illness.

Having the one player advantage, and being able to call on substitutes, Galmpton kept up the pressure and added a further three goals, one each by Erin Rumble, Lauren Bullock and Lola Willicott.

On the day, the young Robinettes gave their all, and battled so well throughout, but the visitors had the greater power – and numbers – and deserved their success.