Young footballers from Exmouth United make a stand against homophobia

Exmouth United youth teams wore rainbow laces in suport of the football v homophobia campaign for their latest Exeter & District Youth League matches. Picture: EUFC Archant

Exmouth United Under-12s and Under-15s wore rainbow laces for their matches on Saturday to support the Football v Homophobia campaign, writes Ag Stephens.

Exmouth United nominated their home matches against Heavitree United and Bradnich Youth to publicise the campaign.

Players from both home and away teams wore rainbow laces and matches were played with a rainbow football.

The club is very proud of the young people who demonstrated such supportive and understanding attitudes.

A recent study on homophobia in sport ('Out on the Fields' Study) found that 77 per cent of respondents had witnessed or experienced homophobia in sport in the UK.

As part of Exmouth United's positive action, club officials have pledged to challenge all instances of LGBT+ discrimination.

Attitudes in football are changing, and we all need to make sure that the language we use and the way we behave promotes this change.

Exmouth United welcomed the opportunity for supporters and friends to get behind the campaign and show everyone that football has no place for hate or bigotry.

More information about the Football v Homophobia campaign can be found at https://www.footballvhomophobia.com/