Another Southern Road project is completed

Exmouth Town manager Kevin Hill (front) and Town supporter 'Chopper' who were the workforce that completed the work on the Bill Rees stand at Southern Road. Picture; ETCFC Archant

Yet another project has been seen to a completion at the Southern Road home of Exmouth Town.

And, not for the first time, Town boss Kevin Hill has been at the forefront of the work.

This latest project has been to repair, clean and paint the Bill Rees stand.

The final act was to return the sign that explains who the stand is named after and the sign is now in a more visible position.

Helping in this latest project was Town supporter ‘Chopper’ who is shown in the picture with the Town manager.