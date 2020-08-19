Another Southern Road project is completed
PUBLISHED: 07:58 19 August 2020
Archant
Yet another project has been seen to a completion at the Southern Road home of Exmouth Town.
And, not for the first time, Town boss Kevin Hill has been at the forefront of the work.
This latest project has been to repair, clean and paint the Bill Rees stand.
The final act was to return the sign that explains who the stand is named after and the sign is now in a more visible position.
Helping in this latest project was Town supporter ‘Chopper’ who is shown in the picture with the Town manager.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.