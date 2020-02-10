Withers stars as Budleigh Salterton suffer derby defeat at Exmouth Town

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Budleigh Salterton went down 3-1 in their Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East derby game at the Southern Road home of Exmouth Town Reserves, writes Alan Beer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It was certainly a 'performance of two halves' from the Robins' who had the better of the first 45 minutes but, for all their attacking intent, they were lacking in the final third.

One interesting fact to come out of the team that Budleigh fielded for the game was that the first three names on the team sheet have all played in goal at some stage this season for the team! Alan Doble was back between the sticks with the next two names on the team sheet being Jamie Crossman and Jack England!

Budleigh made a confident start and fashioned their first chance after just 10 minutes when Ryan Daffin did well only to see his shot fizz just wide of the mark.

In the 26th minute Budleigh got even closer to opening the scoring with a goal-bound Ross Jones effort cleared on the line by a Town defender!

Four minutes later the lively Daffin did well to escape the attentions of his marker but, when faced with a one-on-one with the home glovesman, opted to try and fire the ball beyond him, but sent the ball blazing over the bar.

With just five minutes of the half remaining the deadlock was broken when a corner drifted over everyone, hit the back post and fell invitingly for Josh Gresham to turn it past Doble and send the home side into the break with a 1-0 lead.

A minute into the second half and Budleigh were back on level terms thanks to another wonderful set-piece strike from Si Withers who arrowed the ball home from some 20-yards!

Just two minutes later the home side were awarded a penalty, but Budleigh glovesman Doble made a fine save. However, minutes later a long clearance saw the ball come down the left flank before being turned home at the far post by Gresham to restore the home lead.

Midway through the second half the game's fourth and final goal arrived when a long clearance fell invitingly for Morgan Cullen and he drilled it past Doble from 18 yards to seal the home success.

The Budleigh Man of the Match was arguably the impressive Si Withers who had to elave the game early in the second half owing to injury.

On Saturday (February 15), Budleigh entertain Braunton (3pm).