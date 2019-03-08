Withers hat-trick as Robins put St Martins to the sword

Archant

Budleigh Salterton chalked up a second successive win of the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East campaign and became the first team to stop St Martins scoring in a match this season as they beat the Exminster men 4-0 at Greenway Lane, writes Alan Beer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Robins, who went into the game having lost 4-1 to the same opposition just 14 days before, were quickly into their stride and could have been three up inside the first 10 minutes!

As it was, they only had the one goal to show for their efforts as the game approached the half hour mark, but they then added a second and netted a third just before the break to give them a three goal half-time lead that certainly did not flatter their first half collective performance.

It was Si Withers who gave the Robins the perfect start as he latched onto a long through-ball and drilled it home from the edge of the area.

Minutes later Withers was hauled down 20 yards out and the subsequent Luke Iddon free-kick cannoned back off an upright before hitting the glovesman and going for a corner. Then, when the set-piece was delivered, Jake Chudley's powerful drive was cleared off the line with the goalkeeper beaten!

In the 26th minute the frame of the goal denied Jacob Tinsley, but four minutes later Withers struck again to give Budleigh a deserved two goal lead.

Two minutes before the break Chudley became the third home player to strike a post, but this time the ball ended up in the net and the Robins trooped off with a 3-0 half-time lead.

St Martins clearly received a 'ticking off' during the break and came back strongly in the second half.

However, the Town defensive unit of Jake Chudley, Liam O'Brien, Sam Glanville, Luke Iddon, Darren Everest, Liam Dickinson and Nathan Hawkins put in a superb collective shift to effectively shut the visitors out.

At the other end of the pitch Si Withers completed his hat-trick to complete an outstanding afternoon's work by the Robins.

This was a terrific performance from the team who were once again under the stewardship of Dan Carthew, covering for the holidaying Budleigh boss Rick Withers.

The Robins' manager will be back in the technical area for this Saturday's trip to Chudleigh for a McDonalds Cup (the league cup for the Devon League) tie (2.15pm).