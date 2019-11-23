Withcyombe win again but its an all-round wash-out for everyone else on another soggy Saturday

Withycombe were the only local team to see any action - and for them it was a case of playing away in SSouth Devon - on yet another soggy Saturday.

Withycombe beat the weather - and hosts New Cross - with the Raleigh Park men returning from Kingsteignton with a 52-12 victory under their belts to continue their 100 per cent record this Tribute Devon One campaign.

All of the Exmouth RFC action was washed out with the Cockles now having to re-arrange another game as a waterlogged Imperial Ground killed off any hopes of hosting Drybrook.

The games involving Honiton and Sidmouth in their respective league matches were also washed out to increase the workload this year of fixtures secretaries having to re-arrange matches.

Exmouth Town's game at Odd Down (Bath) was washed out, but eight games in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division were played and the most significant was the one at Street where the division's biggest turnout, 115, to witness Bradford Town win 5-0 to take over at the top of the table. There was one other three figure attendance and that was at Shepton Mallet (who are the visitors to Southern Road to face Town next Saturday) were beaten 4-0 by Tavistock.

There was a third away win on the day, and that was claimed by Buckland Athletic who won 1-0 on the artificial surface at Keynsham Town.

There were home wins for Bitton, who beat Wellington 2-0, Cribbs, who were 3-2 winners over Bridgwater Town and also Hallen, who defeated Westbury United 2-1 and the other two matches ended all square with Roman Glass hosting Brislington for a 2-2 draw and that was also the score at Cadbury Heath where Clevedon shared four goals.

Budleigh's Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East game at University was another to be washed out.

Indeed, in the division just one game survived and that was on the artificial surface that is home to Exwick Villa who shared two goals with St Martins.

Just three of the matches scheduled across the nine divisions of the Macron Devon & Exeter League and also the cup matches that have now been washed out - some of them - across three successive Saturdays, were played with the only action being at Hatherleigh (v Cronies in the Premier Division); at Chard Town (v Newtown in Division One) and at Winkleigh (v Teignmouth in Division Three).