Wins for Exmouth Town, Ottery St Mary, Town Reserves and Feniton on busy day for local teams

A look at the local football results on the final Saturday of September

Exmouth Town were excellent value for their 3-1 win at Bridgwater Town.

A long kick from goalkeeper Robbie Powell was turned past his own glovesman by a home player and then Jordan Harris doubled the lead.

The Bridgers got one back, but Aaron Denny then swiftly restored the Town two goal advantage and thereafter, just as they had at Street on Wednesday night, Town saw the game out, and in a degree of comfort to complete an excellent four days for the Southern Road men. The game at Bridgwater was watched by a crowd of 238.

Toolstation Western League Premier Division

Top eight after the September 26 matches

P W D L GD Pts

Plymouth Parkway 6 5 1 0 18 16

Street 6 4 1 1 9 13

Buckland Athletic 7 3 3 1 7 12

Roman Glass SG 5 4 0 1 4 12

Westbury United 5 3 1 1 5 10

EXMOUTH TOWN 4 3 0 1 4 9

Bradford Town 7 2 3 2 3 9

Cadbury Heath 6 3 0 3 1 9

Back at Southern Road, a terrific crowd of 131 were treated to a real thriller as the Town Reserves and Budleigh Salterton swapped goal for goal throughout a compelling Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East contest. Both sides held the lead at various times before the final whistle went to see Town win the game by the odd goal in seven.

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East (top five)

P W D L F A Pts

University of Exeter 5 5 0 0 41 38 15

EXMOUTH TOWN 6 4 1 1 13 11 13

Exwick Villa 4 3 1 0 13 3 10

Teignmouth 4 3 1 0 13 4 10

Newtown 6 3 1 2 12 9 10

In the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League South & West division, Ottery St Mary are still unbeaten after a fifth win in six league games.

Their latest success was a 2-1 Washbrook Meadow win over Plymouth Argyle FITC Development XI and it means the Otters stay top.

Scott Richards Solictors Devon League South & West (top six)

P W D L F A Pts

OTTERY ST MARY 6 5 1 0 25 5 16

Buckland Athletic 5 5 0 0 31 0 15

Okehampton Argyle 5 4 1 0 23 2 13

Paignton Saints 4 3 0 1 16 7 9

Plympton Athletic 3 3 0 0 8 2 9

Lakeside Athletic 4 3 0 1 12 11 9

In the South West Peninsula League Premier East, tHoniton Town were 3-0 home winners in their Mountbatten Park meeting with Plymouth Marjon, but there were defeats on the road for both Axminster Town and Sidmouth Town. The Tigers were edged out 2-1 at Torpoint Athletic while the Vikings were beaten 4-0 at Brixham.

The days full results in the South West Peninsula League Premier East were:

Brixham 4, Sidmouth Town 0; Crediton United 2, Elburton Villa 0; Holsworthy 1, Newton Abbot Spurs 1; Honiton Town 3, Plymouth Marjon 0; Ilfracombe Town 8, Bovey Tracey 0; Ivybridge Town 2, Elmore 1; Millbrook 3, Torrington 1; Stoke Gabriel 0, Cullompton Rangers 13; Torpoint Athletic 2, Axminster Town 1; Torridgeside 5, Dartmouth 1

In the Joma Devon & Exeter League, Feniton made it two wins from two Premier East starts, winning 2-1 at Sidmouth Town Reserves. Also in that division Seaton Town went down 3-2 at home to Colyton while Lyme Regis were 6-4 winners at Kentisbeare.

In Division One East Beer Albion Reserves and Otterton both made it two wins from two. Beer were 2-0 home winners over East Budleigh while Otterton won their game at Dunkeswell Rovers 1-0.

In Division Two East, Axminster Town Reserves are top of the fledgling table after a 2-0 Tiger Way win over neighbours Millwey Rise. Ottery St Mary also sport a 100 per cent record of played two and won two after a 1-0 win at East Budleigh Reserves and Cranbrook bounced back from their opening day 6-3 loss at Ottery St Mary with a 6-1 home win over Pinhoe.

In Division Three East Awliscombe lost 3-0 at Dawlish United Reserves.

In Division Four East Millwey Rise were 3-2 winners over Ottery St Mary Development XI while Seaton Town Reserves were 3-1 winners at Otterton Reserves.