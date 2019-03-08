Will White impresses as Budleigh are beaten by Brixham

Budleigh Salterton were beaten 6-0 by high-flying visiting Brixham, but once again it was a case of ‘what might have been’ for the battling Robins, writes Alan Beer.

For an hour of this contest there was just a single goal between the teams as Budleigh gave as good as they got for long periods.

Finishing was the difference between the teams on the day! Brixham, who arrived at Greenway Lane sitting second in the table, fashioned the first chance, with Alan Doble making a smart early save to deny Tom Kelly. After 20 minutes of even-steven sparring, the game changed in an instant – and, not for the first time this season, the Robins were left feeling aggrieved at the decision-making from the match official!

Matt Ansell was felled deep in the Brixham half, but the referee waved play on; when a Brixham player was then brought down in an identical ‘challenge’ , this time the free-kick was awarded and, when the ball was lumped into the home area, Ryan O’Callaghan knocked it home.

The Budleigh response was good and teenager Will White, playing his first full 90 minutes, in the absence of Johnny Hitchcock, was unlucky when his snap shot was saved by the visiting glovesman.

At the start of the second half Si Withers did well to work himself into a one-on-one with the goalkeeper but, rather than take the ball round him he tried to steer it beyond him and into the net and the keeper made a smart one-handed save.

On the hour mark Stuart Bowker doubled the Brixham lead with a shot from the edge of the area.

Five minutes later it was 4-0 and effectively ‘game over’ after goals from Liam McCauley and a second from O’Callaghan, before two goals in the final 11 minutes from Tom Kelly, completed the scoring.

Budleigh, for whom young White was the stand-out individual on the day, are in away action on Saturday (April 6) when they travel to Ilfracombe Town (3pm).

(Budleigh had a Wednesday night home game against Bovey Tracey (7.30pm). Check out how they got on at wwwe.exmouthjournal.co.uk)