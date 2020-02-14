Advanced search

Will 'Storm Dennis' be the menace that disrupts Town plans for another special promotion?

PUBLISHED: 10:03 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:38 14 February 2020

Exmouth Town's Southern Road pitch the morning after the night before when Town defeated Cribbs 5-0. Picture: MARTIN COOK

Exmouth Town's Southern Road pitch the morning after the night before when Town defeated Cribbs 5-0. Picture: MARTIN COOK

Will 'Storm Dennis' scupper Exmouth Town plans to host a special matchday this Saturday?

'Storm Dennis' is threatening to ruin Exmouth Town's 'Bring a Kid' promotion on Saturday, a special matchday occasion that sees an appearance from both Peppa Pig and Chase - the latter, a character from Paw Patrol - and anyone planning to get along to Southern Road to take in the fun and games as well as the big Toolstation Western League Premier Division match against visiting Westbury United - is asked to check on social media on Saturday morning to see if the game has survived!

The Southern Road playing surface cut up badly during Wednesday night's 5-0 win over Cribbs and, as our picture supporting this article shows, surface water was a big issue the morning after the night before in terms of that midweek game.

As ever, forward thinking Town have a contingency plan in place in the event that 'Storm Dennis' does cause a postponement and the 'Bring a Kid' promotion would then switch to the next Saturday home game, the February 22, Southern Road meeting with Wellington. What's more, youngsters hoping to see both 'Peppa Pig' and 'Chase' would still be able to do as the club have said that both characters will be involved be the promotion take place tomorrow - or the following Saturday!

Town's Martin Cook says: "We are very keen to get the game on tomorrow for obvious reasons - the main one, of course being, because a terrific amount of work has gone into this latest promotion. There's also the problem of a growing list of match re-arrangements that is already making it a very congested last few months of the season.

"However, if all fails in terms of the game and event taking place tomorrow, I am delighted that we have been able to set in place a contingency where the 'Bring a Kid' event can be held the following Saturday when we host Wellington, but fingers crossed we get it on tomorrow. However, I'd urge all supporters to check with Facebook and other social media outlets as we will be able to let folk know in Saturday morning as to what we can and can't do this Saturday as Storm Dennis threatens."

