Wilkinson and Bray net as Town Under-18s make cup progress

Picture: Terry Life Archant

Exmouth Town Under-18s eased their way into the next round of the Devon County U18 Cup after a 2-0 win at Holsworthy.

The home club had worked tremendously hard to get the game on, but both sets of plays found the going hard on a surface that has begun the day as frozen solid and then, by early afternoon, the winter sunshine left it more like a quagmire!

Despite the conditions, both teams made a real effort to play good passing football.

Town created the best of the early chances, fashioned by some excellent play down either flank by Tom Bray and Lucas Coveney.

The deadlock was broken after 25 minutes.

The initial craft came from Morgan Cullen, who was a threat all game.

He turned his opposite number inside out before releasing Adam Wilkinson and he skipped past a defender before drilling the ball beyond the home goalkeeper.

Both sides carried on working hard and the chances continued to arrive at both ends of the pitch.

Ten minutes before the break, Town goalkeeper Will Whitworth pulled off a good save to deny the home side an equaliser.

After the break there was more end-to-end play and Town spurned a gilt-edged opportunity for a second inside the first 10 minutes of the second half.

However, Town stayed on the front foot and the second goal did eventually arrive.

The move began with a terrific 40-yard pass from Cullen that found Tom Bray and he showed the last defender a clean set of heels before tucking the ball nonchalantly past the Holsworthy glovesman.

With a two-goal lead, Town then closed ranks and dictated the flow of the game through to the final whistle to bag a richly deserved clean sheet success and bag a berth in the next round of the competition.