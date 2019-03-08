White nets four times in Budleigh U18s opening league game win

Budleigh Under-18s made a winning start to life in the Devon County U18 North Division as they defeated visiting Holsworthy 7-0, writes SpursTom.

Indeed, had it not been for a splendid show from the visiting glovesman, the young Robins would surely have won by an even bigger margin!

Matt Miller had the distinction of scoring Budleigh's first goal of the new term, touching the ball home after a free-kick taken by Joe Graham.

Surprisingly, that proved to be the only goal of the first half. With roll on/roll off substitutes allowed in the league, some tactical changes after the interval increased the home side domination, with the introduction of Josh Bunn and Ryan Daffin, in particular, as big factor in the Robins' second half dominance.

It was striker Will White who took the scoring honours as he netted four times and there were also goals from Callum Neal and Josh Bunn while goalkeeper Ryan Bowyer pulled off one superb double save to earn himself an opening day clean sheet.

Budleigh: Ryan Bowyer, Jamie Crossman, Owen Shaw, Liam O'Brien, Jayden Gore, Joe Graham, Ryan Daffin, Will White, Matt Miller, Finn Doyle-Stott, Yasin Hasanova, Callum Neal, Sam Diprose, Ryan Fell and Josh Bunn.