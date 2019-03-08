Advanced search

Digital Decoded

White nets four times in Budleigh U18s opening league game win

PUBLISHED: 12:09 10 September 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Budleigh Under-18s made a winning start to life in the Devon County U18 North Division as they defeated visiting Holsworthy 7-0, writes SpursTom.

Indeed, had it not been for a splendid show from the visiting glovesman, the young Robins would surely have won by an even bigger margin!

Matt Miller had the distinction of scoring Budleigh's first goal of the new term, touching the ball home after a free-kick taken by Joe Graham.

Surprisingly, that proved to be the only goal of the first half. With roll on/roll off substitutes allowed in the league, some tactical changes after the interval increased the home side domination, with the introduction of Josh Bunn and Ryan Daffin, in particular, as big factor in the Robins' second half dominance.

It was striker Will White who took the scoring honours as he netted four times and there were also goals from Callum Neal and Josh Bunn while goalkeeper Ryan Bowyer pulled off one superb double save to earn himself an opening day clean sheet.

Budleigh: Ryan Bowyer, Jamie Crossman, Owen Shaw, Liam O'Brien, Jayden Gore, Joe Graham, Ryan Daffin, Will White, Matt Miller, Finn Doyle-Stott, Yasin Hasanova, Callum Neal, Sam Diprose, Ryan Fell and Josh Bunn.

Most Read

Urine odour and too busy to call a GP – damning report reveals Exmouth care home’s failings

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

B*witched singer coming to Exmouth to celebrate Popworld launch

B*Witched. Picture: MICK REES

‘Half-baked’ decision to close regeneration board in favour of private delivery group slammed by Conservatives.

Cllr Bruce de Saram has slammed the creation of the Queen's Drive Delivery Group, which will meet in private until the end of the year. Picture: Ben Ingham, Bruce de Saram, Google

Exmouth steak and seafood restaurant nominated for prestigious food gong

The Point Bar & Grill, in Exmouth.

Former Exmouth man jailed for life for murdering mum

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Urine odour and too busy to call a GP – damning report reveals Exmouth care home’s failings

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

B*witched singer coming to Exmouth to celebrate Popworld launch

B*Witched. Picture: MICK REES

‘Half-baked’ decision to close regeneration board in favour of private delivery group slammed by Conservatives.

Cllr Bruce de Saram has slammed the creation of the Queen's Drive Delivery Group, which will meet in private until the end of the year. Picture: Ben Ingham, Bruce de Saram, Google

Exmouth steak and seafood restaurant nominated for prestigious food gong

The Point Bar & Grill, in Exmouth.

Former Exmouth man jailed for life for murdering mum

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Independent group loses majority in East Devon after councillor’s blistering attack on senior management

Paul Millar has resigned from the Independent Group. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Paul Millar

Cockles head coach Steve Perry talks about the opening game - and the trip to Launceston

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

Di Willoughby romps to stableford victory at East Devon Golf Club

Golf club and ball

White nets four times in Budleigh U18s opening league game win

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Pictures – van in collision with a tree near Woodbury

A white van was involved in a collsion with a tree on the B3179 Woodbury Common road. Picture: Matt Hambridge
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists