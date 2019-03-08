Advanced search

White nets consolation in Budleigh U16s defeat

PUBLISHED: 10:27 16 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:27 16 March 2019

Action from the meeting between Budleigh Salterton and Feniton Under-16s that ended 1-1. Picture IAIN COOPER

Action from the meeting between Budleigh Salterton and Feniton Under-16s that ended 1-1. Picture IAIN COOPER

Archant

Having been promoted at the start of the season from the Exeter & District Youth League U15 Division 2, it is fair to say that Budleigh Salterton have struggled at times to cope with the stronger challengers in Division 1 of the U16’s age group, writes SpursTom.

This was once again in evidence when they came unstuck in the mid-week clash with Central United.

A brace from Alfie Worth, and a first half strike from Matt William giving Central United a 3-1 victory.

Will White scored the young Robins consolation goal from the penalty spot in the dying moments of the match.

It is their seventh loss in the league, having won two and drawn two of the eleven matches played.

Budleigh U16s have an important cup tie coming up. On Tuesday, March 26, they will contest a League Cup semi-final tie.

