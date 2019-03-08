White nets consolation as Budleigh U16s go down at St Martins

Action from the Budleigh Under-16s friendly meeting with Lympstone. Picture IAIN COOPER Archant

Budleigh Salterton Under-16s went down 4-1 in their Exeter and District Youth League Division One meeting with St Martins, writes SpursTom.

St Martins are certainly a very good footballing side and they duly completed a season’s double over the Robins, underlining why they sit so high in the table.

In this latest encounter, played in very windy conditions, by half-time Budleigh were three goals down with Rio Turl scoring twice and Luke Gresham once to give St Martins a deserved, and comfortable, advantage. Early in the second half Hamish McCorriston was on hand to make it 4-0.

However, with his defence under pressure, Budleigh goalkeeper Ieuan Brockway pulled off some fine saves to deny the Saints any further goals and it was no more than a battling Budleigh deserved when Tom Real provided the assist for a Will White goal which gave the Robins a consolation.

● Budleigh Salterton Under-14 girls played out a 0-0 draw when they entertained Newton Fire in a Devon Girls’ League fixture played at a windy Greenway Lane, writes SpursTom.

The visiting keeper from Newton Abbott was the busiest of the two, but it needed a fine save from Budleigh’s Millie Hardman in the first half to keep the scores level, whilst her Robinettes team-mate Coco Goodbody-Stannard caused problems up front, but had little support.

With both sides getting a point for their efforts, it leaves Budleigh sitting two points better off than Newton Fire, both having played 10 games in their respective campaigns.

Budleigh Salterton squad (all played): Millie Hardman, Poppy Avery, Tilly Avery, Bethany Browring, Lucy Spiller, Coco Goodbody-Stannard, Georgia Curtis, Amy Leadbetter, Lily Barnsley, Hattie Real and Fleur Larsson-Carter.