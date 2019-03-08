Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

White nets consolation as Budleigh U16s go down at St Martins

PUBLISHED: 18:05 13 March 2019

Action from the Budleigh Under-16s friendly meeting with Lympstone. Picture IAIN COOPER

Action from the Budleigh Under-16s friendly meeting with Lympstone. Picture IAIN COOPER

Archant

Budleigh Salterton Under-16s went down 4-1 in their Exeter and District Youth League Division One meeting with St Martins, writes SpursTom.

St Martins are certainly a very good footballing side and they duly completed a season’s double over the Robins, underlining why they sit so high in the table.

In this latest encounter, played in very windy conditions, by half-time Budleigh were three goals down with Rio Turl scoring twice and Luke Gresham once to give St Martins a deserved, and comfortable, advantage. Early in the second half Hamish McCorriston was on hand to make it 4-0.

However, with his defence under pressure, Budleigh goalkeeper Ieuan Brockway pulled off some fine saves to deny the Saints any further goals and it was no more than a battling Budleigh deserved when Tom Real provided the assist for a Will White goal which gave the Robins a consolation.

● Budleigh Salterton Under-14 girls played out a 0-0 draw when they entertained Newton Fire in a Devon Girls’ League fixture played at a windy Greenway Lane, writes SpursTom.

The visiting keeper from Newton Abbott was the busiest of the two, but it needed a fine save from Budleigh’s Millie Hardman in the first half to keep the scores level, whilst her Robinettes team-mate Coco Goodbody-Stannard caused problems up front, but had little support.

With both sides getting a point for their efforts, it leaves Budleigh sitting two points better off than Newton Fire, both having played 10 games in their respective campaigns.

Budleigh Salterton squad (all played): Millie Hardman, Poppy Avery, Tilly Avery, Bethany Browring, Lucy Spiller, Coco Goodbody-Stannard, Georgia Curtis, Amy Leadbetter, Lily Barnsley, Hattie Real and Fleur Larsson-Carter.

Most Read

Exmouth woman among those feared dead after plane crash in Ethiopia

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Police release e-fit following reports of woman being stalked and threatened in Exmouth

Officers investigating would like to hear from anyone who was in the Belvedere Road area on Tuesday and saw a man matching the description above. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth woman among 157 confirmed dead after Ethiopian Airlines jet crashes shortly after take-off

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Car has its wing mirror taken clean off in latest vandalism incident in Exmouth road

Picture: Mark Atherton

It’s official Britain’s best pasty is made in Devon

Chunk of Devon win Champion Pasty at British Pie awards. Picture: mepics@live.co.uk

Most Read

Exmouth woman among those feared dead after plane crash in Ethiopia

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Police release e-fit following reports of woman being stalked and threatened in Exmouth

Officers investigating would like to hear from anyone who was in the Belvedere Road area on Tuesday and saw a man matching the description above. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth woman among 157 confirmed dead after Ethiopian Airlines jet crashes shortly after take-off

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Car has its wing mirror taken clean off in latest vandalism incident in Exmouth road

Picture: Mark Atherton

It’s official Britain’s best pasty is made in Devon

Chunk of Devon win Champion Pasty at British Pie awards. Picture: mepics@live.co.uk

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town see off Plymouth Argyle for third team this season to book Devon Bowl last four slot

Aarron Denny in action for Exmouth Town during the 2-1 win over Helston Athletic. Picture GERRY HUNT

Exmouth United Under-9s back to winning ways with success over Hemyock and Honiton

Action from another good morning for Exmouth United U9s who enjoyed wins over Hemyock and Honiton. Picture EUFC

White nets consolation as Budleigh U16s go down at St Martins

Action from the Budleigh Under-16s friendly meeting with Lympstone. Picture IAIN COOPER

Budleigh bowlers too good for Topsham

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9103. Picture: Simon Horn.

Approval of phone mast in Exmouth ‘ignores will of the people’

Molbile telephone mast proposed for Exmouth. Picture Google/Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists