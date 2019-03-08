Advanced search

White nets consolation as Budleigh U16s go down at St Martins

PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 March 2019

Budleigh Salterton Under-16s went down 4-1 in their Exeter and District Youth League Division One meeting with St Martins, writes SpursTom.

Just 14 days before the teams had met at Greenway Lane in their ‘other’ league meeting – the game being switched owing to the weather and so this game- originally set for Budleigh, was switched to the St Martins n ground at Exminster.

The venue made no difference to a good footballing side, which this St Martins team certainly is and they duly completed a season’s double over the Robin’s underlining why they sit so high in the table.

In this latest encounter, played in very windy conditions, by half-time Budleigh were three goals down with Rio Turl scoring twice and Luke Gresham once to give St Martins a deserved, and comfortable, advantage.

Early in the second half Hamish McCorriston was on hand to make it 4-0.

However with his defence under pressure, Budleigh goalkeeper, Ieuan Brockway, pulled off some fine saves to deny the Saints any further goals and it was no more than a battling Budleigh deserved when Tom Real provided the assist for a Will White goal which gave the Robins a little consolation.

