White at the double as Robins U18s march on

Goal! Archant

Budleigh Salterton Under-18s continued their winning start to the new Devon League with a home win over Hatherleigh, but the Robin's Under-15s exited their league cup after a narrow defeat to Toverton-based Moors Hawks, writes SpursTom.

Budleigh Salterton U18s made it three wins from three Devon league outings as they defeated Hatherleigh at a wind-swept Greenway Lane, writes SpursTom.

The game saw a cagey beginning, but it was the home side who looked to be doing more of the attacking, but the contest had to wait until the 37th minute for its first goal.

It came for Budleigh when substitute Will White out-paced the Hatherleigh defence to slot the ball pass the out-rushing goal keeper.

After the break, with the wind in their favour, Hatherleigh began to get on the front foot, but the Robins were putting in some fine work themselves and they did see the frame of the goal deny them twice in quick succession!

With all this attacking play a goal had to come, when it did, the visitors were the ones to benefit, good passing moves, and some trickery by Josh Parsons seeing him restore parity at 1-1.

More end-to-end football followed and, with eight minutes remaining, White served up a clinical finish to bag his side all three points.

The Robins U18s had also won their previous game, beating hosts Twyford Spartans 3-0 with goals from Ryan Daffin, Finley Doyle-Stott and Will White.

The win over Hatherleigh means it is three wins from three with 12 goals for and just one against so far this season for the Budleigh U18s.

● The Robins' Under-15s went out of the Exeter & District Youth League Cup, but they made Moors Youth Hawks work mighty hard for their 3-2 and a place in the next round of the competition. The young Robins were always going to be 'up against it' given that that are a new team making their way in Division Three while Tiverton-based Moors Hawks last year played Division One football, though they are Division Two side this time round.

It all started so well for the Robins with Alex Bowyer playing in Adam Watts to fire the home side into a sixth minute lead. However, the advantage was short lived for just minutes later, Budleigh glovesman Tom (Delpi) Del Piccolo was deceived by an angled shot from the right that nestled in the bottom of the net to level things up.

The second half began with the visitors in the ascendency, but the Budleigh defence held firm until midway through the half a couple of goals in quick succession left Budleigh trailing 3-1.

However, they kept plugging away and it was no more than they deserved when Theo Winter drilled the ball home with assist down to Charlie Precious.

That though, proved to be the final goal of a close, and entertaining, contest. Both teams warrant plenty of praise for the way they played out such a fine match.