Wembore nets first Budleigh goal as Robinettes suffer home defeat

Budleigh Salterton ladies who won their opening game of the new Devon League season, 2-1 at Ottery St Mary before going down 5-3 against Signal Box Oak Villa. Picture; SPURSTOM Archant

Budleigh Salterton ladies went down 4-1 in their first home Westward Developments Devon Womens League game of the new season, beaten at Greenway Lane 4-1 by Liverton United, writes SpursTom.

Those of us familiar to this league, recognised the Liverton United team as being the same one who, up to and including the 2019-20 season, played in this same league and division, under the name of Buckland Athletic Reserves.

The visitors pitched up at Greenway Lane sporting a perfect 100 per cent record this season having also notched no fewer than 20 goals in their first three outings!

They made a bright start and took an early lead. In the opening exchanges the Robinettes were mainly on the back foot and they suffered a blow when young defender Kayleigh Roberts sustained a head injury that meant she could take no further part in the match.

The stoppage to treat the unfortunate Robinettes player lasted several minutes, and in the time added on at the end of the half, Liverton struck twice more to lead 3-0 at the interval.

The visitors began the second half on the front foot and the clear difference between the teams was the crispier passing of, and movement off the ball, by the Liverton players.

However, Budleigh, to their credit, battled hard and pulled a goal back on 61 minutes.

A free-kick was delivered into a crowded area where Louise Webmore turned the ball home, netting her first Budleigh goal in the process.

There was to be one further goal with that being a late penalty for the visitors to round off the scoring.

Robinettes goalkeeper Maddie Walsh played very well and was perhaps unlucky to be pipped to the Player of the Match award by the equally impressive Katie Worsley.