Welsman nets brace as Exmouth Spartans topple the Teigns

Exmouth Spartans are up to second in the Macron Devon & Exeter League Division Three table after a 4-1 home win over Teignmouth.

Rob Welsman (2), Tom Chudleigh and Billy Gibson scored the Spartans goals and the four goals that the team scored took them to 73 goals scored in total in 18 league and cup games so far this season.

Weslman’s double took him to 16 from as many outings and he is now the Spartans’ leading scorer, one ahead of Dan Fulls who has netted 15 from 15 games while Sam Dickinson comes next with nine goals to date.

Spartans sit one point behind table-topping North Tawton who have played two games more. University look to be the biggest threat to any Spartans hopes of winning the division.

The students are currently third, one point behind Spartans having played three games fewer, though Spartans, who have 10 games remaining in their campaign will face the students in that run-in.

This Saturday (March 21) there is no league action for Spartans who, corona virus permitting, will return to league action on the final Saturday of the month (March 28) when they travel to Tiverton to meet Westexe Park Rangers.