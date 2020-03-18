Advanced search

Welsman nets brace as Exmouth Spartans topple the Teigns

PUBLISHED: 07:54 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:54 18 March 2020

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth Spartans are up to second in the Macron Devon & Exeter League Division Three table after a 4-1 home win over Teignmouth.

Rob Welsman (2), Tom Chudleigh and Billy Gibson scored the Spartans goals and the four goals that the team scored took them to 73 goals scored in total in 18 league and cup games so far this season.

Weslman’s double took him to 16 from as many outings and he is now the Spartans’ leading scorer, one ahead of Dan Fulls who has netted 15 from 15 games while Sam Dickinson comes next with nine goals to date.

Spartans sit one point behind table-topping North Tawton who have played two games more. University look to be the biggest threat to any Spartans hopes of winning the division.

The students are currently third, one point behind Spartans having played three games fewer, though Spartans, who have 10 games remaining in their campaign will face the students in that run-in.

This Saturday (March 21) there is no league action for Spartans who, corona virus permitting, will return to league action on the final Saturday of the month (March 28) when they travel to Tiverton to meet Westexe Park Rangers.

Most Read

Town crier diagnosed with coronavirus but keeping high spirits

Town Crier Roger Bourgein at the Steve Gazzard organ donor sign up event that has resulted in over 6000 donor registrations. Ref exe 36 19TI 9289. Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Latest confirmed coronavirus figures for Devon

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

‘Paedophile hunters’ trap nightclub bouncer who pretended to be police officer

Daniel Morris, 36, of Barn Lane, Budleigh, was outed by two-man team Dark Justice, an online operation who pose as schoolgirls and chat to grown men, then film them when they turn up to meet the ‘girl’ for sex.

CANCELLED – Exmouth Festival called off due to coronavirus

Exmouth Festival 2019. T’Pau headline this year’s festival. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

Most Read

Town crier diagnosed with coronavirus but keeping high spirits

Town Crier Roger Bourgein at the Steve Gazzard organ donor sign up event that has resulted in over 6000 donor registrations. Ref exe 36 19TI 9289. Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Latest confirmed coronavirus figures for Devon

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

‘Paedophile hunters’ trap nightclub bouncer who pretended to be police officer

Daniel Morris, 36, of Barn Lane, Budleigh, was outed by two-man team Dark Justice, an online operation who pose as schoolgirls and chat to grown men, then film them when they turn up to meet the ‘girl’ for sex.

CANCELLED – Exmouth Festival called off due to coronavirus

Exmouth Festival 2019. T’Pau headline this year’s festival. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

East Devon rowing ace nets silver success at the National Junior Indoor Rowing Championships

Edward Fuller and rowing partner Ollie Wickham having just won J16 2x British Championship Nottingham 2019. Picture: Contributed

Welsman nets brace as Exmouth Spartans topple the Teigns

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Rovers net seventh straight clean sheet success

On living a simpler life and being thankful for our great community

Guest columnist and local author Emma Richardson.

McBryan stars as Brixington Blues U14s cruise to success over Crediton

Action from the Brixington Blues Under-14s meeting with Crediton. Picture: ALAN MCBRYAN
Drive 24