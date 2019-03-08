Wells stars as East Budleigh Reserves maintain 100 per cent star

Football on pitch (c) Image Source

East Budleigh Reserves kept up their 100 per cent start to the new Macron League Division Five campaign with a 4-1 win at the Willand home of Bravehearts, writes Mark Auton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Leading 2-0 at the break, Budleigh doubled their tally in the second half to the one consolation for the home side.

The Bravehearts keeper had to be at his best to keep the score respectable as Budleigh produced an excellent second half.

Man of the Match went to Elliot Wells who bagged a brace, whilst Morgan Pearce and Craig Leaman were also on target in what was a fine all-round performance.

This Saturday Budleigh host Farway United in a league game (3pm).