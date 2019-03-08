Wells stars as East Budleigh Reserves maintain 100 per cent star
PUBLISHED: 09:40 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:40 19 September 2019
East Budleigh Reserves kept up their 100 per cent start to the new Macron League Division Five campaign with a 4-1 win at the Willand home of Bravehearts, writes Mark Auton.
Leading 2-0 at the break, Budleigh doubled their tally in the second half to the one consolation for the home side.
The Bravehearts keeper had to be at his best to keep the score respectable as Budleigh produced an excellent second half.
Man of the Match went to Elliot Wells who bagged a brace, whilst Morgan Pearce and Craig Leaman were also on target in what was a fine all-round performance.
This Saturday Budleigh host Farway United in a league game (3pm).