Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Wells stars as East Budleigh Reserves maintain 100 per cent star

PUBLISHED: 09:40 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:40 19 September 2019

Football on pitch

Football on pitch

(c) Image Source

East Budleigh Reserves kept up their 100 per cent start to the new Macron League Division Five campaign with a 4-1 win at the Willand home of Bravehearts, writes Mark Auton.

Leading 2-0 at the break, Budleigh doubled their tally in the second half to the one consolation for the home side.

The Bravehearts keeper had to be at his best to keep the score respectable as Budleigh produced an excellent second half.

Man of the Match went to Elliot Wells who bagged a brace, whilst Morgan Pearce and Craig Leaman were also on target in what was a fine all-round performance.

This Saturday Budleigh host Farway United in a league game (3pm).

Most Read

Man hospitalised after assault in Exmouth

Police are investigating burglaries at two stables.

Comprehensive class of ’85 to reunite 34 years on

Former students from Exmouth Comprehensive got together to start organising. Picture: Claire Smith

Exmouth man jailed after spitting at police officers

Matthew Lewis has been jailed after spitting at three police offciers. Picture: Getty/Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth’s carnival is back on – volunteer stewards needed

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round

Budleigh care home under threat of closure

Abbeyfield Shandford, in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Most Read

Man hospitalised after assault in Exmouth

Police are investigating burglaries at two stables.

Comprehensive class of ’85 to reunite 34 years on

Former students from Exmouth Comprehensive got together to start organising. Picture: Claire Smith

Exmouth man jailed after spitting at police officers

Matthew Lewis has been jailed after spitting at three police offciers. Picture: Getty/Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth’s carnival is back on – volunteer stewards needed

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round

Budleigh care home under threat of closure

Abbeyfield Shandford, in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town drawn away to Parkway in Les Phillips Cup

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0103. Picture: Terry Ife

Madeira bowlers enjoy a number of social events

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5304. Picture: Terry Ife

Salih stars as super sub Sharp seals late win for Town U12s

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Wells stars as East Budleigh Reserves maintain 100 per cent star

Football on pitch

Double delight for Budleigh bowler Gerry Roberts

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists