Watts stars and nets twice as Exmouth Town Under-13s see off Colyton

Exmouth Town Under-13s wearing their new kit, provided by Plymouth-based kit manufacturing company SWAZ. Picture NICK JAMES Archant

Exmouth Town Under-13s beat the weather to host their latest Exeter and District Youth League game and also beat opponents Colyton 4-2.

The Town youngsters began with a good tempo to their play and they took an eighth minute lead when prolific goal scorer Will Lucas made Colyton pay for a defensive error as he drilled the ball home.

With the surface cutting up and getting heavier by the passing minute, both sides found it hard going in terms of any slick passing.

Colyton created a brace of good chances to level, but both times were thwarted by Town goal keeper Mat Burke. However, the pressure eventually told and Burke was powerless to prevent parity being restored.

Just before the interval, Lucas thought he had fired Town back into the lead when he got onto the end of a terrific cross from Jamie Chadwick, but he was adjudged to be off-side and the ‘goal’ was chalked off.

After the break, Town were quickly onto the front foot and, with Adam Watts orchestrating things and fellow midfielder Aidinn Alijaj offering great support, it was no surprise when a superb 25-yard left foot strike from Watts, with the ‘assist’ down to Jamie Hawick, arrowed its way into the net to restore the Town lead.

It was Watts who fashioned, and finished, the third goal. After first dispossessing a Colyton player, Watts set off on a powerful run that took him through the opposition ranks before firing the ball home.

To their credit, Colyton didn’t give up and pulled a goal back with 15 minutes remaining. However, Town were not to be denied a second successive victory and they added a fourth from the penalty spot in the closing stages.

A well-flighted Hawick corner saw Alijaj pushed in the back and the resultant penalty was slammed home by Charlie James to round off an impressive morning’s work from the Town team.