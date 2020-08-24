Advanced search

Watts stars as Brixington Blues U16s net eight against Moors Youth

PUBLISHED: 11:06 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:34 24 August 2020

Brixington Blues U16 player Adam Watts in the thick of the action against Moors. Picture: DAVE HAGGERTY

Brixington Blues U16 player Adam Watts in the thick of the action against Moors. Picture: DAVE HAGGERTY

Brixington Blues Under-16s were 8-2 winners when they entertained Moors in a pre-season friendly game.

Brixington Blues U16 player Oliver Bradley in action against Moors. Picture DAVE HAGGERTYBrixington Blues U16 player Oliver Bradley in action against Moors. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

Just five minutes into the contest Blues were ahead and it was a fine passing move that set it up!

Skipper Jake Haggerty, Adam Watts, Luke Paramore and Oliver Bradley were all involved prior to Bradley applying a polished finish.

Moors hit back, but were denied by excellent defensive work from Zac Tilley and Haydon Simpson.

Indeed, it was from a Simpson tackle that the ball was played to Haydon Simpson. Ashton beck and Ethan Hawes were also involved prior to Jack Drew-Cull crossing for Paramore to make it 2-0.

Jack Drew-Cull heads clear defending a corner for Brixington Blues U16s in the meeting with Moors. Picture; DAVE HAGGERTYJack Drew-Cull heads clear defending a corner for Brixington Blues U16s in the meeting with Moors. Picture; DAVE HAGGERTY

The third goal was fashioned initially from a clever defensive block by Makan Coulibaly and, as play switched to the other end of the pitch, Drew-Cull tucked the ball home from close range to make it 3-0.

Moors pulled a goal back, but the three-goal margin was restored when a Louis Vinnicombe-Ford effort was turned wide by the Moors glovesman for a corner and, when the ball was delivered by Paramore into the area it beat everyone and ended up in the back of the net!

Moors were denied an early second half goal by a stunning save from Blues goalkeeper Russ Bracey.

Play quickly switched to the other end of the pitch where an Adam Watts and Luke Paramore exchange of passes ended with Drew-Cull making it 5-1.

A neat move involving Beck, Simpson, Haggerty and Paramore ended with Drew-Cull rifling home to complete his hat-trick.

Six became seven when Watts switched play to Hawes and he provided the assist which enabled Paramore to complete his hat-trick.

Moors kept plugging away and deserved the second goal they scored late on, but a confident Blues had the final say in the contest with a Coulibaly, Haggerty and Bradley combination ending with Vinnicombe-Ford tucking the ball home to make it 8-2.

The Blues’ Man of the Match award went to Adam Watts.

The Blues’ management team of Dave Haggerty, Chris Drew-Cull and Steve Paramore were clearly delighted with their side’s efforts and Blues U16s certainly look like being a force to be reckoned with in the coming league season.

