Watts impresses as Exmouth Town U13s net six against Stoke Hill

Otterton at home to Kentisbeare. Ref shsp 40-16TI 9027. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth Town Under-13s were in great form as they defeated visiting Stoke Hill 6-1 in an Exeter and District Youth League meeting.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Town made a confident start and the previous match day’s hat-trick star, Tyler Cunningham Ortiz, went close in the opening exchanges before strike partner Cody Lester fired straight at the visiting glovesman when well set.

After a number of other chances, the deadlock was finally broken when Adam Watts, who has been in outstanding form this season for Town with his midfield work, latched onto a long throw from Jamie Howick and, showing quick feet, beat two defenders before tucking the ball home. Moments later Ortiz blazed a shot over from 10 yards.

The visitors then levelled with a free-kick that Town glovesman Mat Burke did well to get a fingertip to but was unable to keep it out of his goal.

After being pegged back, Town showed a terrific response. A through ball from Watts sent Ortiz clear and the young striker rounded the goalkeeper only to then miss the target!

However, from the resulting goal kick the ball was played back to Ortiz and he atoned in some style as he rifled it home to send Town into the interval with a 2-1 lead.

Stoke Hill defended well in the opening exchanges of the second half, but Town stuck at it and eventually their patience paid off when midfielder Aidinn Alijaj’s shot took a deflection that looped into the net.

Moments later Ortiz struck with his second, drilling the ball home from 18-yards. A three-goal margin was added to when Scott Body headed home a Will Lucas corner to make it 4-1. The final goal was fittingly scored by the excellent Watts, who arrowed a 20-yard free-kick into the top corner of the net.