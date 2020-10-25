Watts and Grint star as Brixington Blues U16s see off Feniton

Brixington Blues Under-16s before their Exeter & District Youth League 4-0 success over Feniton. Picture; DAVE HAGGERTY Archant

Brixington Blues Under-16s were 4-0 winners when they took on Feniton in an Exeter and District Youth League game.

Blies, skippered by Jake Haggerty and fielding a new formation, made a bright start and Jack Drew-Cull was denied the opening goal by a smart save from the Feniton glovesman.

Feniton hit back, but they got little change out of the impressive defensive trio of Reece Alexander, Ashton Beck and Haydon Simpson.

The first half saw one particularly slick Blues move with skipper Haggerty, Ashton Beck and Ethan Hawes all involved prior to Luke Paramore seeing his effort well saved.

After a goalless first half, the Blues management tweaked the tactics and made a number of positional changes for the second half.

The switching around of things paid dividends for, 13 minutes into the half. Adam Watts got onto the end of a Haggerty free-kick to fire Blues into the lead.

Again, Feniton looked to respond, and they certainly carried a threat, but once again they were unable to get the better of the Blues’ back line who were disciplined with their defending.

At the other end of the pitch, Alexander and Oscar Grunt combined for Oliver Bradley to get a shot away that was well saved, but the second goal did eventually come.

Haydon Simpson delivered a fine corner that Drew-Cull met with his head. The ball was cleared, but only as far as Watts on the edge of the area and he drilled it through a crowd of legs to make it 2-0.

Two became three when Makan Coulibaly provided the ‘assist’ for Paramore to net.

The final goal came from another set-piece with a Bradley corner headed home by Paramore.

The Blues’ Man of the Match award was shared between Adam Watts and Oscar Grint.

A special mention also to Gary Ayley, father of Blues’ player Lewis Ayley who is currently out injured.

Ayley senior made the trip from Okehampton to run the line for Blues and that act of selflessness was really appreciated by all connected to the Blues Under-16s.