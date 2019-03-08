Walkey nets four as Exmouth United U11s make cup progress

Exmouth United Under-11s made cup progress with an 8-4 win over Millwey Rise.

United began well and took a 10th minute lead through Leo French.

The advantage was then doubled with an Evan Walkey penalty. Millwey Rise hit back, but they got little change out of the impressive defensive duo of Nathan Briggs and Josh Matthews, before they did manage to get a goal back.

However, the two goal margin was swiftly restored thanks to a second goal for Walkey. George Rowbury was denied a goal by a wonderful save before a battling Millwey hit back with a second and half-time arrived with a single goal separating the teams.

United began the second half on the front foot with wingers Morgan Pratt and Reuben Stock increasingly influential and it was no surprise when Walkey completed his hat-truck to make it 4-2.

End-to-end action followed with Millwey netting a third before a second goal from French once again restored the two goal margin. Tommy Barrow scored United's sixth goal before French, Will Standen and Barrow all combined prior to Walkey netting his fourth and United's seventh. Standen scored the eighth and final goal Town before Millwey had the final word, netting a late penalty, with United glovesman Thomas Brooking, who made some fine saves throughout the contest, unable to keep the spot kick out.