Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Walkey nets four as Exmouth United U11s make cup progress

PUBLISHED: 11:58 01 October 2019

Football on pitch

Football on pitch

(c) Image Source

Exmouth United Under-11s made cup progress with an 8-4 win over Millwey Rise.

United began well and took a 10th minute lead through Leo French.

The advantage was then doubled with an Evan Walkey penalty. Millwey Rise hit back, but they got little change out of the impressive defensive duo of Nathan Briggs and Josh Matthews, before they did manage to get a goal back.

However, the two goal margin was swiftly restored thanks to a second goal for Walkey. George Rowbury was denied a goal by a wonderful save before a battling Millwey hit back with a second and half-time arrived with a single goal separating the teams.

United began the second half on the front foot with wingers Morgan Pratt and Reuben Stock increasingly influential and it was no surprise when Walkey completed his hat-truck to make it 4-2.

End-to-end action followed with Millwey netting a third before a second goal from French once again restored the two goal margin. Tommy Barrow scored United's sixth goal before French, Will Standen and Barrow all combined prior to Walkey netting his fourth and United's seventh. Standen scored the eighth and final goal Town before Millwey had the final word, netting a late penalty, with United glovesman Thomas Brooking, who made some fine saves throughout the contest, unable to keep the spot kick out.

Most Read

Beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing ‘B******s to Brexit’ badge

Michael Morpurgo. Picture: Terry Ife

Flood alert for Exmouth

Strong waves smash in to Exmouth. Photo by Alan Gibson.

Pro-EU campaigners march through Exmouth

Protestors march along seafront. Picture: Christine Chittock

Free support on offer to fix Freeview interference in Exmouth

Elderly couple watching TV. Picture: Getty

Tri-hards set sights on cross channel challenge after completing gruelling 55-mile cycle

Five Exmouth Tri-hards took part in the London to Brighton cycle. Picture: Shelly Stammers

Most Read

Beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing ‘B******s to Brexit’ badge

Michael Morpurgo. Picture: Terry Ife

Flood alert for Exmouth

Strong waves smash in to Exmouth. Photo by Alan Gibson.

Pro-EU campaigners march through Exmouth

Protestors march along seafront. Picture: Christine Chittock

Free support on offer to fix Freeview interference in Exmouth

Elderly couple watching TV. Picture: Getty

Tri-hards set sights on cross channel challenge after completing gruelling 55-mile cycle

Five Exmouth Tri-hards took part in the London to Brighton cycle. Picture: Shelly Stammers

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Christian comes off the bench to spark Robins recovery

Ottery AFC at home to Totnes&Dartington FC. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8454. Picture: Terry Ife

Comets make impressive start to Exmouth Netball League title defence

Netball and basket 1

Budleigh bowlers launch new indoor campaign with mixed drives

Trophy winners at the 2019 Budleigh Bowls Club Finals Weekend. Picture BUDLEIGH BOWLS CLUB

White at the double as Robins U18s march on

Goal!

Exmouth Harrier Berihu Hadera in Barnstaple Half Marathon top three finish

Exmouth Harrier Berihu Hadera (left) with the only two runners to finish ahead of him at the 2019 Barnstaple Half Marathon. Picture: EXMOUTH HARRIERS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists