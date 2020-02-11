Walkey at the double as Exmouth United Under-11s win well at Millwey Rise

Exmouth United Under-11s were excellent value for their 4-1 win when they travelled across to Axminster to meet Millwey Rise in an Exeter & District Youth League meeting.

In a bright start, United opened the scoring with Evan Walkey's powerful shot hitting the back of the net.

With Will Standen and Will Palfrey finding room and space down either flank and both getting a good supply of crosses into the home penalty area, United stayed on the front foot.

The lead was doubled when, after a sweeping passing move with midfield pairing Leo French and Harry O'Donnell at the heart of the action, Will Standen applied the finish.

However, that was as good as it got for United during a first half that they dominated, but without adding to their two goals (though they did hit post and crossbar and were denied a number of times by smart saves from the home goalkeeper) United glovesman Tate Fereday was left relatively untroubled thanks to the defensive work of Josh Matthews and Thomas Brooking.

The second half saw more of the same with United, who introduced Nathan Briggs and Reuben Stock from the bench, continuing to dominate. Indeed it was substitute Briggs who provided the assist for striker Walkey to net his second and make it 3-0.

The fourth United goal was scored by Harry O'Donnell, netting from close range following a corner.

The home side got a late consolation, but United were not to be denied a deserved victory.