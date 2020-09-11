Vines and Batten at the double as Blues’ boys win in Exeter

Action from the Brixington Blues Under-12s 2-0 win at Colyton. Picture: GRAHAM DAWKINS Archant

Brixington Blues Under-12s were 5-1 winners when they took on Exeter-based West Exe in a pre-season friendly.

In a well-contested opening, Oliver Dawkins and Ned O’Mahoney were in early action clearing danger in the Blues defensive third.

However, during the first half, Blues glovesman Evan Clark had little to do, but he controlled the defensive unit well and his distribution throughout was excellent.

In one early raid, Frank Shelton won the ball at the back before finding Harry Batten and he, after playing a clever one-two with Ned O’Mahoney gave the West Exe left back a taste of the problems he’d face all game!

With Ben Vines tackling well and Harper Phillips showing great composure in defence, Blues controlled proceedings and it was no surprise when Josh Lawrence rifled them ahead.

It was soon 2-0 with O’Mahoney and Batten involved in the build-up prior to Vines netting.

With Ryan McCann tracking the West Exe striker superbly, there was little opportunity for the home side to hit back before Harper Phillips weaved past a couple of players and passed to O’Mahoney who curled the sweetest of strikes under the crossbar and into the net for 3-0.

Ryan McCann’s skill on the ball was a constant sorce of problems for West Exe as was the close control displayed by Josh Lawrence.

The home side went close with an effort that struck the frame of the goal before, at the other end of the pitch, young Vines netted again to make it 4-0.

Four became five thanks to a fine solo effort from Harry Batten and that sent Blues into half-time with a 5-0 lead.

Isaac Wykes made a great impression in the second half bearing down on the opposition and causing panic in their midfield whilst Harley Westaway was flawless in a new look back three.

Oliver Dawkins had a fine second half down the left while Taylor Westaway kept goal superbly throughout the second period.

West Exe scored a consolation goal from long free-kick out on the right to complete the scoring, but Blues were worthy winners and this win sees them keep their 100 per cent pre-season record.

Blues: Evan Clark, Taylor Westaway, Frank Shelton, Harper Phillips, Ryan McCann, Oliver Dawkins, Harry Batten, Ned O’Mahoney, Josh Lawrence, Isaac Wykes, Ben Vines, Harley Westaway.