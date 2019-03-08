Vaughan Ryall stars as Town Reserves become first side to deny Exwick Villa all three points

Archant

Town Reserves became the first team this season to deny Devon League North & East table-toppers Exwick Villa all three points as the sides shared the spoils after en entertaining 0-0 draw at Southern Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

What made the point all the more satisfying for Town was that played two thirds of the contest a man light after a 60th minute red card for James Sharkey.

The visitors had the lions share of possession, but, despite that were kept at arms length by an organised Town back line in front of stand-in goalkeeper Dan Boere, with the experienced outfield player only called into action to make two saves in the entire 90 minutes.

The Town Man of the Match award went to the impressive Jamie Vaughan Ryall.