Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Vaughan Ryall stars as Town Reserves become first side to deny Exwick Villa all three points

PUBLISHED: 09:40 19 September 2019

Archant

Town Reserves became the first team this season to deny Devon League North & East table-toppers Exwick Villa all three points as the sides shared the spoils after en entertaining 0-0 draw at Southern Road.

What made the point all the more satisfying for Town was that played two thirds of the contest a man light after a 60th minute red card for James Sharkey.

The visitors had the lions share of possession, but, despite that were kept at arms length by an organised Town back line in front of stand-in goalkeeper Dan Boere, with the experienced outfield player only called into action to make two saves in the entire 90 minutes.

The Town Man of the Match award went to the impressive Jamie Vaughan Ryall.

Most Read

Man hospitalised after assault in Exmouth

Police are investigating burglaries at two stables.

Comprehensive class of ’85 to reunite 34 years on

Former students from Exmouth Comprehensive got together to start organising. Picture: Claire Smith

Exmouth man jailed after spitting at police officers

Matthew Lewis has been jailed after spitting at three police offciers. Picture: Getty/Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth’s carnival is back on – volunteer stewards needed

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round

Budleigh care home under threat of closure

Abbeyfield Shandford, in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Most Read

Man hospitalised after assault in Exmouth

Police are investigating burglaries at two stables.

Comprehensive class of ’85 to reunite 34 years on

Former students from Exmouth Comprehensive got together to start organising. Picture: Claire Smith

Exmouth man jailed after spitting at police officers

Matthew Lewis has been jailed after spitting at three police offciers. Picture: Getty/Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth’s carnival is back on – volunteer stewards needed

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round

Budleigh care home under threat of closure

Abbeyfield Shandford, in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town drawn away to Parkway in Les Phillips Cup

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0103. Picture: Terry Ife

Madeira bowlers enjoy a number of social events

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5304. Picture: Terry Ife

Salih stars as super sub Sharp seals late win for Town U12s

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Wells stars as East Budleigh Reserves maintain 100 per cent star

Football on pitch

Double delight for Budleigh bowler Gerry Roberts

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists