Vaughan Ryall nets extra-time winner as Exmouth Town Reserves net McDonalds Cup success

Exmouth Town Reserves made progress in the McDonald's Cup - the League Cup of the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League - as they bagged an extra-time success at Witheridge.

Not for the first time this season the Town second string had to overcome a poor start before a Jamie Vaughan Ryall goal, two minutes before the break in extra-time, gave them a 3-2 success.

Witheridge struck first, albeit with some good fortune for, when an initial shot was blocked, the ball looped up and over Town Jack Tucker and into the net!

Falling behind once again had a profound effect on Town who stepped up a gear and began to take control.

However, for all their attacking intent, they were met by an in-form home goalkeeper and half-time arrived with Town still a goal down.

After the break Town continued to play on the front foot, but time and again it was the final pass that failed to find its target. Town persevered though, and it was no more than they deserve when a cross was turned home fro five yards out by Josh Gresham.

With 20 minutes remaining, the home striker got the better of Jake Pond who hauled him down and the match official issued a red card to the Town youngster.

Witheridge took full advantage of having the extra man and looked to have won the tie with a superb strike five minutes from time.

Town though dug deep and mustered all their reserves of energy to find an equaliser with Sharkey winning a header that fell to Ben Cregan and the Town Man of the Match winner made mistake.

There was still time for further drama for, with the final kick of the 90 minutes a high boot from the home striker led to the end of the game for Town glovesman Tucker who left the field sporting a cut behind his ear and a bout of concussion. It meant that, with all three subs having been used, Town were now down to nine men with skipper Oliver Evans taking the goalkeeping duties.

With two players more, the home side must have fancied their chances, but the nine men of Town retained possession well and, with two minutes to go in the first half of extra-time a cross from the right was turned home by Vaughan Ryall to give Town the lead for the first time in the tie.

Witheridge were reduced to 10 men late in the contest as they became frustrated at their inability to find a way back into the match and Town stood firm to richly deserve their place in the next round of the competition.