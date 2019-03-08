Advanced search

Vaughan Ryall at the double as Exmouth Town net midweek home win

PUBLISHED: 12:35 03 October 2019

Exmouth Town Reserves were 3-1 winners when they entertained Topsham Town in a Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East game under the Southern Road floodlights.

Once again, indeed, for the third successive game, Town began poorly. They were sloppy in, and out, of possession and they were made to pay for their early slumbers as they shipped an own goal with the ball entering the Town net off the unfortunate Adam Wilkinson.

Boosted by the goal, it was the visitors who played on the front foot as they continued to make the most of the space being made available in the middle third of the pitch.

However, halfway through the first half Town found their way into the contest and parity was restored when Tom Preece pounced on a poor clearance before drilling the ball home.

Town took charge and created a number of good chances, but the final shot was all too often 'off target' and half-time arrived with the game in the balance at 1-1.

Town began the second half as they had ended the first and certainly had a 'bit more about them'.

Fittingly it was the player later to be named Town Man of the Match, Jamie Vaughan Ryall who fired Town ahead, scoring from close range.

Several more chances were fashioned - and missed before, with 20 minutes remaining, cross-cum-shot from Oli Evans found Vaughan Ryall who had time and space to meet the cross with his head and put then ball beyond the Topsham glovesman to seal a 3-1 win for Town.

On the night the Town second string, who, it must be remembered, are a very youthful outfit, fully deserved the victory.

On Saturday (October 5) the Town second string are at home to Braunton with kick-off at Southern Road at 3pm.

