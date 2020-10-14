Advanced search

Urquiza scores twice and nets Man of the Match award as Budleigh U16s are edged out at Cullompton

PUBLISHED: 09:32 14 October 2020

Budleigh Salterton Under-16s were edged out by the odd goal in three when they journeyed to Mid Devon to take on Cullompton Rangers to contest Exeter & District Youth League points, writes SpursTom.

It turned out to be quite a game with Robins’ manager Luke Kelsall saying post match that he had rarely gone through so many different emotions during a match!

The Budleigh youngsters were absolutely outstanding in the first 20 minutes during which time they claimed a 2-0 lead with both goals scored by Lucas Urquiza.

Then, as if someone ‘flicked a light switch’ - everything changed to such a degree that the home side took full control, scoring three times, to hold a half-time advantage.

Clearly, the half-time words from the Budleigh boss ‘hit the spot’, for the Robins’ were a very different proposition from the restart!

The home side were left hanging on at times, but full-time arrived with their 3-2 lead intact.

For the second half turn around in attitude and show of character, Luke and his assistants could not be prouder of their team.

There was particular post match praise for goal keeper Matt Brown and midfielder Carrick Howard, but the Budleigh Man of the Match award went to two goal Lucas Urquiza.

