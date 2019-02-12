Upcott stars as Watts double leads Exmouth Town U13s to another fine success

Exmouth Town Under-13s wearing their new kit, provided by Plymouth-based kit manufacturing company SWAZ. Picture NICK JAMES Archant

Exmouth Town Under-13s made it three successive Exeter and District Youth League victories as they won 5-2 at St Martins.

Both sides made energetic starts to the contest and it was the home side that wasted a glorious chance to open the scoring after just a couple of minutes.

However, it was Town who struck first with mercurial midfielder Adam Watts cutting on from the left before rifling the ball home from 25 yards to give Town a 13th minute lead.

Two minutes later the lead was doubled with a goal from Sam Quine, who finished off a slick team move with the assist down to lively Town striker Tyler Cunningham Ortiz.

Creator then turned opportunist as he took a pass from midfielder Jamie Harwick before blazing the ball over the bar.

Just before the break the home side got a goal back with a finish that Town glovesman Billy Wright could do nothing about. Moments later, only a splendid Wright save denied St Martins a second and half-time arrived with Town leading 2-1.

This season, a reoccurring theme of Town Under-13 matches has been some mouth-watering second halves and this was no different!

Shortly after the re-start, St Martins made the most up of a mix-up in the visiting backline to level things up at 2-2.

The second home goal clearly stung Town, who were quickly back onto the front foot.

Both Will Lucas and Jamie Hawick saw their shots saved and, with striker Ortiz causing all sorts of problems with his pace, Town began to create chances.

The pressure told and, when Ortiz found himself free, six yards out, he calmly tucked the ball home to restore the Town lead.

With 10 minutes remaining Lucas fizzed in a corner from the right that Scott Boddy, running into the six-yard box, met with a powerful header that nestled in the back of the net.

It was Watts who provided the fifth and final Town goal – and what a finish it proved to be!

Watts picked up the ball in the middle third of the pitch and advanced forward before unleashing a shot from 30 yards that arrowed its way into the top corner.

Coaches Nick James and Mark Upcott will have been delighted with their young charges’ efforts in what was a superb all-round team performance.

The Town Man of the Match award went to Brad Upcott, while other individuals who impressed were Kai Smith, Isaac Firth and Jamie Hawick.