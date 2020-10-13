Unbeaten matchday for the two East Budleigh teams

East Budleigh Reserves ran out comfortable 3-0 winners when they entertained Axmouth United in a Joma League Division Two East fixture, writes Mark Auton.

However, despite dominating the game, it wasn’t until the last five minutes that they made their superiority tell.

Leading by a 16th minute Dan Atkinson goal chance after chance came and went; Wide men Sam Balbi and Sam Rice were working hard and both went close.

Gav Russell, Tim Whiteoak, Josh Sale and Dave Radford also tried their luck, but Budleigh went in to the break with just the one goal advantage.

In the second half it was more of the same as Atkinson was denied from a Balbi corner and Rice saw his effort charged down when set up by Whiteoak.

Standing in as manager for the Jays, for the day was Wayne Gooding who made a couple of tactical changes; Chris Drew-Cull setting up Tom Marker to head home for Budleigh’s second.

Moments later another sub Jamie Bridge saw his cross cleared as far as Whiteoak who made no mistake for the third, and with it claimed the Man if the Match award just pipping the efforts of Rice and Balbi.

This Saturday (October 17) Budleigh are away to Bishop Blaise (2.15pm).

East Budleigh: Wardle, Fletcher, Russell, Haggerty, Watts, Sale, Whiteoak, Radford, Rice, Balbi and Atkinson. Subs; Marker, Drew-Cull and Bridge.

For East Budleigh Reserves, it was a case of what might have been for the second week running as they enjoyed much the better of their Joma League Division One East meting with Tipton St John before being denied a victory with the home side netting a late equaliser.

Goals from Adam Wilkinson and Jack Hocking has given Budleigh a 2-1 advantage and it was the latter who was unlucky not to make it three when striking the post.

For Budleigh Wilkinson, Hocking and Hugo Demetre all produced good displays for a Budleigh side who host neighbours Otterton on Saturday (3pm).

East Budleigh: Shorrock, Thompson, Day, Manning, Laverock, Liam West, Price, Demetre, Savage, Wilkinson and Howarth. Subs: Hocking, Everest, Tom West.