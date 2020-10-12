Two convincing wins in the Budleigh Triples League.

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

The Budleigh Tuesday morning Triples League is always a very competitive affair and the matches are normally very close as selection of the teams is based on ensuring there is a mixture of players’ abilities, writes David Roberts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

So, it was surprising to see two very big wins this week as teams representing Ash and Beech took control of the mornings’ play.

Tony Lim, Bob Gooch and skip David Roberts (Team Ash) dominated team Oak with an impressive display, Tony Lim, playing lead, was in fine form and at 7-1 after six ends there was no way back for their opponents as they conceded eight shots on the seventh end.

Ash went from strength to strength to take the match 29-5.

On rink two, Team Elm fresh from an opening victory on the first day of the season found themselves in all sorts of trouble early on as team Beech - Melissa Camp, Rick Tatchell and Brian Summers scored 19 shots without reply.

Whilst there was a recovery from team Elm in the latter stages, they could not prevent losing out 11-30.

It is of course, very early days in this league and plenty of opportunities lie ahead for the teams to make their mark.

This week sees the beginning of the Wednesday Men’s Over-60s Triples League with news of that next week.