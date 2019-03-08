Travel with Exmouth Town to the opening Western League away game
PUBLISHED: 15:01 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:01 06 August 2019
Archant
Exmouth Town have a few seats left on their coach heading for the first away game of the new Western League campaign.
Town, who won their opener in some style last weekend, and who host Barnstaple Town in what looks set to be a thrilling Devon derby FA Cup encounter on Saturday (August 10), resume their Western league programme on Saturday week (August 17) when they travel to Bristol-based Bitton.
The coach will depart from Southern Road at 11.15am and tickets are available at a cost of £15 each.
Anyone wishing to go on the coach should speak with Martin Cook who will be available at Saturday's big FA Cup tie, or alternatively, email him at cook209@hotmail.com