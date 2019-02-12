Advanced search

Town Under-18s into Devon County final

PUBLISHED: 14:22 20 February 2019

Archant

Exmouth Town’s Under-18s team completed a superb weekend for the Southern Road club as they booked a place in the final of the Devon County Under-18 Cup on Sunday afternoon, beating Holsworthy 3-0.

Two well-matched teams both made promising starts to the contest and, if anything, it was the visiting side that created the better of the early chances, but a combination of excellent defending and some indifferent finishing meant that they were unable to break the deadlock.

Town grew into the contest and, with Joshua Gresham and Ollie Evans orchestrating things, began to dominate the middle third of the pitch, which allowed them opportunities to ‘open up’ the Holsworthy back line.

A series of ‘probing’ balls played in behind the visitors’ back line and some nice footwork from Tom Preece and Morgan Cullen and the pressure began to mount. The deadlock was finally broken on the half hour when, from a corner, Preece climbed highest in a crowed area to head the ball home.

Just two minutes later, a combination of speed and footwork from Tom Bray fashioned a chance for Adam Wilkinson that he tucked away and two became three with Bray again behind the ‘assists’ for a neat finish from Tom Prout.

Three goals in the final third of the first half put Town firmly in control and, as much as the visitors battled to get back into the contest after the break, three ‘top drawer’ saves from Town goalkeeper Will Whitworth denied them as Town closed the game out in some style to book their final berth, which will see them in action at Coach Road, Newton Abbot on April 25 (7pm).

Town Under-18s into Devon County final

