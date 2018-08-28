Town Under-18s book County Cup last four berth with win at Totnes and Dartington

Exmouth Town chairman Stuart Shaw (left) together with the Town Man of the Match in the 4-1 win over Millbrook, Aaron Denny and Brian Barden (right), who was made a life member of the Football Club at the weekend. Picture ETFC Archant

There were a couple of presentations made in the Southern Road clubhouse after the Exmouth Town win over Millbrook.

Club chairman Stuart Shaw presented Brian Barden with a life membership in recognition of his outstanding long service for the club.

The Town chairman then, in the company of Brian, presented Aaron Denny with his Man of the Match award after the midfielder starred in the 4-1 win earlier in the day.

The club’s scheme to welcome Exeter City season ticket holders and Trust members was again a success as a near 200 crowd were at the game.

There was no fixture last Saturday for the Town second team, but they are in action this Saturday (January 12) when they travel to Okehampton for a Macron League Premier Division meeting.

Town thirds were in Macron League Division Eight action at the weekend and they picked up a welcome point from a 2-2 draw against Priory Reserves.

What made banking the point all the more impressive was that Town thirds went into the game without regulars Mat Peligry and Harry David, but still gave a good account of themselves with keeper Jake Devine having little to contend with in the first half. The only goal prior to the break was a well-struck Aaron Underhill free-kick, awarded after a foul on Sam Cox.

In the second half, a Sam Cox header doubled the Town lead, but two goals in the closing stages for the visitors meant honours ended even.

On Saturday, Town thirds are again in home action with their meeting with Honiton Town thirds kicking off at the Archery Club pitches at 2.15pm.

On Saturday morning, the Town Under-11s went down in their Exeter and District Youth League meeting with Exeter-based Central Rovers.

On Sunday, Town Under-18s booked a semi-final berth in the Wotton Devon County Cup after a 4-2 win at Totnes and Dartington. The Town goals were scored by Tom Bray (2), Adam Wilkinson and Jack Vickery and the draw for the semi-finals has paired Town with Holsworthy with the tie set for Southern Road on Sunday, February 10 (2pm).