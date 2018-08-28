Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Town Under-18s book County Cup last four berth with win at Totnes and Dartington

PUBLISHED: 10:41 08 January 2019

Exmouth Town chairman Stuart Shaw (left) together with the Town Man of the Match in the 4-1 win over Millbrook, Aaron Denny and Brian Barden (right), who was made a life member of the Football Club at the weekend. Picture ETFC

Exmouth Town chairman Stuart Shaw (left) together with the Town Man of the Match in the 4-1 win over Millbrook, Aaron Denny and Brian Barden (right), who was made a life member of the Football Club at the weekend. Picture ETFC

Archant

There were a couple of presentations made in the Southern Road clubhouse after the Exmouth Town win over Millbrook.

There were a couple of presentations made in the Southern Road clubhouse after the Town win over Millbrook.

Club chairman Stuart Shaw presented Brian Barden with a life membership in recognition of his outstanding long service for the club.

The Town chairman then, in the company of Brian, presented Aaron Denny with his Man of the Match award after the midfielder starred in the 4-1 win earlier in the day.

The club’s scheme to welcome Exeter City season ticket holders and Trust members was again a success as a near 200 crowd were at the game.

There was no fixture last Saturday for the Town second team, but they are in action this Saturday (January 12) when they travel to Okehampton for a Macron League Premier Division meeting.

Town thirds were in Macron League Division Eight action at the weekend and they picked up a welcome point from a 2-2 draw against Priory Reserves.

What made banking the point all the more impressive was that Town thirds went into the game without regulars Mat Peligry and Harry David, but still gave a good account of themselves with keeper Jake Devine having little to contend with in the first half. The only goal prior to the break was a well-struck Aaron Underhill free-kick, awarded after a foul on Sam Cox.

In the second half, a Sam Cox header doubled the Town lead, but two goals in the closing stages for the visitors meant honours ended even.

On Saturday, Town thirds are again in home action with their meeting with Honiton Town thirds kicking off at the Archery Club pitches at 2.15pm.

On Saturday morning, the Town Under-11s went down in their Exeter and District Youth League meeting with Exeter-based Central Rovers.

On Sunday, Town Under-18s booked a semi-final berth in the Wotton Devon County Cup after a 4-2 win at Totnes and Dartington. The Town goals were scored by Tom Bray (2), Adam Wilkinson and Jack Vickery and the draw for the semi-finals has paired Town with Holsworthy with the tie set for Southern Road on Sunday, February 10 (2pm).

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Exmouth Journal visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Exmouth Journal staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Exmouth Journal account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

East Devon man arrested for aggravated burglary on New Year’s Day bailed by police

Woodbury Salterton. Picture: Google.

Work begins to clear sand from Exmouth seafront

A series of storms covered Queens Drive with sand. Picture: Daniel Clark.

Search is on for Exmouth Zoo crocodile thought to be living abroad

Nile crocodile. Picture: Getty Images

Overcrowding on Exmouth to Exeter trains to improve, hopes MP

This photo was taken by Paul Millar yesterday morning (December 13) before the train got to Topsham when it got so busy and cramped some people could not board the train.

Rising houses prices in East Devon ‘set to rise further’

Brexit 'is the elephant in the room' for the UK housing market. Picture: Petr Kratochvil.

Most Read

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

A man died following a collision on the B1083 in Sutton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Town road to be closed for emergency repairs

Maryon Road in Ipswich will be closed for emergency repairs. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Eight people found on back seats of BMW after police stop

#includeImage($article, 225)

Busy Ipswich road cleared after crash between tractor and car

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Town Under-18s book County Cup last four berth with win at Totnes and Dartington

Exmouth Town chairman Stuart Shaw (left) together with the Town Man of the Match in the 4-1 win over Millbrook, Aaron Denny and Brian Barden (right), who was made a life member of the Football Club at the weekend. Picture ETFC

East Budleigh suffer heavy home defeat against Ottery St Mary

East Budleigh at home to Ottery. Ref exsp 02 19TI 7856. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town hit man Ace High in SWP League ‘Golden Boot’ top 10

A m,atch referee signals a free-kick with his arm aloft. Picture SARAH MCCABE

Budleigh skate park set for £150,000 overhaul

The skate park in LIme Kiln Car Park, Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

New church doors mark culmination of community-led work

New sets of glass doors were dedicated at St Michael's Church, Otterton. Picture: Emma Cooling
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists