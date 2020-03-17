Town Under-14s miss chances in defeat to St Martins

After almost two months without a game, Town Under-14s finally got back onto a pitch for some action, albeit with the help of Brixington Blues who moved a fixture back in order for this game against St Martins to be played.

Town started well and kept the visitors on the back foot, but struggled to trouble the St Martins goalkeeper.

It was the visiting side that broke the deadlock with a 25th minute goal and they doubled their lead soon after, clinically punishing a defensive error and half-time arrived with St Martins leading 2-0.

Town began the second half well, but once again could not breach the solid St Martins back line and the visiting side made it 3-0 with a fine finish that gave Town glovesman Joe Atherton no chance.

A fourth goal followed soon after but that seemed to spark Town into life and they spent the final quarter of the game very much as the dominant force, albeit trailing by those four goals!

Midfielder Scott Boddy found a way through the defensive line, but fired wide and then Will Lucas did similar before Sam Quine latched onto a Billy Rowsell cross, but the keeper was equal to his effort.

Boddy again fired just wide and then the impressive Bradley Upcott rifled a shot from the edge of area that was inches wide.

Next up for the Town Under-14s is a meeting with table-topping Colyton.