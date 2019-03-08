Town U14s beaten by impressive West Exe side

Goal! Archant

Exmouth Town Under-14s were beaten 4-1 by a useful and strong West Exe side.

Town went into the game with a number of players out of their usual positions owing to a long list of injuries.

Town started well and new signing Billie Rowsell testing the visiting keeper at his near post. From the resulting corner Mac Haywood Newlands headed just wide.

Just before the break Westexe scored twice in as many minutes and took a 2-0 lead into half-time.

Town began the second half on the front foot and took the game to the visitors, but the Westexe defence was solid and , despite some great midfield work from Scott Boddy and Will Lucas and the industry of Newlands, it was something of a surprise that Town did not score before, with another slick counter-attack, Westexe netted a third. They soon had a fourth with Town goalkeeper Isaac Firth beaten again, though the goal came about from a defensive mistake.

Town refused to give in and it was no more than they deserved when Will Lucas headed home after a neat exchange involving Cody Lester and Sam Quine. Town almost got a second when a Josh Evans shot beat the keeper, but not a covering defender who cleared from the goal line.