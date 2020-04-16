East Devon Virtual Football League latest – Town top / Lympstone on the march / East Budleigh beaten / Exmouth Rovers flying

Archant

The East Devon Virtual Football League matchday seven results, latest form guide and updated tables

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The halfway point has bene reached in the East Devon Virtual Football League and match day seven certainly through up some surprises. Exmouth Town remain top of the Premier Division and are four points clear, though they did drop points for only the second time this season when held by visiting Sidmouth Town. Budleigh Salterton won well away and there was an outstanding success for Lympstone at first division table-toppers Upottery. Meanwhile, in Division Two, Exmouth Rovers claimed a fifth win in seven games to remain well placed to bag a promotion berth.

Here’s the complete breakdown of matchday seven action.

PREMIER DIVISION: Exmouth Town still head the table, though they had their 100 per cent home record dented when bottom side departed Southern Road with what was a richly deserved point. The Vikings led thanks to a first half penalty, but the home side levelled midway through the second half and, for the final quarter of the game both defences held sway! Honiton Town are up to second after they were involved in the league’s highest scoring game to date. In an extraordinary contest at Tiger Way, the Hippos fell behind before scoring four times to lead 4-1 at the break. In the second half the two teams swapped goal for goal with no fewer than six being netted for the Hippos to emerge as 7-4 winners! Ottery St Mary lost for the first time at home this season when edged out by Budleigh Salterton in another close encounter that was watched by a large Washbrook Meadow turnout. The teams were level at half-time only for Budleigh to score twice early in the second half to lead 3-1. The Otters got one back and then laid siege to the Budleigh goal, but to no avail as the Robins departed with the points. The other top flight game was the one at Acland Park, Feniton where the Beer renaissance continued as the Fishermen scored three unanswered first half goals and then fought off a second half revival by Fenny to net a late fourth and win 4-2.

It’s all change at the top of Division One with Lympstone the new leaders after they became the first team to inflict defeat on Upottery. The Glebe Park men remain in a promotion berth, but their unbeaten record slipped after they led 1-0 and then 2-1 only to be hit by two late goals from the Lympets that saw them claim a fourth win in five games and those two back-to-back defeats on matchdays one and two are now a distant memory! Tipton are up to third and indeed, a 4-1 win at basement dwellers Seaton Town leaves Tipton level with Upottery and only a point behind the new leaders. Two goals either side of the break did the trick for Tipton. Seaton got one back late on, but they remain the only team across the three divisions (24 teams) yet to win a game this season. Cranbrook remain second bottom but they ensured they kept third bottom Otterton in touching distance after the sides shared two goals at the Cranbrook Education Campus. East Budleigh were beaten for the second successive outing when they went down 4-2 at home to an Exmouth Spartans team that had previously only won once in six outings! despite the defeat, East Budleigh remain just a point off top spot.

In Division Three, Millwey Rise and Exmouth Rovers look the teams to stop in the race to claim the two promotion spots that are on offer. Millwey Rise powered to a 5-1 Cloakham Lawns win over Awliscombe – scoring three first half unanswered goals on their way to victory. Exmouth Rovers are just a point behind Rise after they were 5-3 winners at Axmouth United where they also scored three first half goals. Offwell Rangers tasted victory for the third time as they won 2-1 at Farway with the latter remaining at the foot of the table and the other Division Two game was the one at Dunkeswell Rovers where Colyton chalked up a fourth win. A goal in each half did the trick for Colyton who sit third a point behind Exmouth Rovers and two shy of Millwey Rise.

Matchday seven results

Premier Division: Exmouth Town 1, Sidmouth Town 1; Feniton 2, Beer Albion 4; Ottery St Mary 2, Budleigh Salterton 3; Axminster Town 4, Honiton Town 7

Division One: Upottery 2, Lympstone 3; Seaton Town 1, Tipton St John 4; East Budleigh 2, Exmouth Spartans 3; Cranbrook 1, Otterton 1

Division Two: Dunkeswell Rovers 1, Colyton 1; Axmouth United 3, Exmouth Rovers 5; Farway United 1, Offwell Rangers 1; Millwey Rise 5, Awliscombe 1

Latest tables

Premier Division

P W D L F A Pts

Exmouth Town 7 5 1 1 21 11 16

Honiton 7 3 2 2 21 18 11

Axminster Town 7 3 1 3 21 19 10

Feniton 7 3 1 3 15 13 10

Budleigh 7 3 1 3 14 17 10

Ottery St Mary 7 2 3 2 14 14 9

Beer Albion 7 2 1 4 14 19 7

Sidmouth Town 7 1 2 4 9 16 5

Division One P W D L F A Pts

Lympstone 7 4 1 2 15 11 13

Upottery 7 3 3 1 24 17 12

Tipton 7 3 3 1 20 14 12

East Budleigh 7 4 0 3 18 14 12

Exmouth Spartans 7 2 3 2 17 17 9

Otterton 7 2 3 2 13 16 9

Cranbrook 7 1 3 3 10 19 6

Seaton Town 7 0 3 4 11 19 3

Division Two P W D L F A Pts

Millwey Rise 7 5 1 1 20 9 16

Exmouth Rovers 7 5 0 2 18 16 15

Colyton 7 4 2 1 14 8 14

Offwell Rangers 7 3 1 3 9 11 10

Awliscombe 7 2 2 3 11 15 8

Dunkeswell Rovers 7 2 1 4 10 12 7

Axmouth United 7 1 2 4 12 17 5

Farway United 7 1 1 5 14 20 4

Form guide

Premier Division

Exmouth Town WWWLWWD

Axminster Town DWWWLLL

Feniton WLWDWLL

Ottery St Mary DDLWDWL

Honiton Town WDLWLDW

Budleigh Salterton LLWDWLW

Beer Albion LLLLDWW

Sidmouth Town LWLLLDD

Division One

Upottery WWDDDWL

East Budleigh LWWWWLL

Lympstone LLWWWDW

Tipton DWLWDDW

Otterton WLDLLWD

Exmouth Spartans DDDLWLW

Cranbrook DLLDLWD

Seaton Town DDDLLLL

Division Two

Millwey Rise WWWWLDW

Exmouth Rovers LWLWWWW

Colyton DWWWLDW

Awliscombe WWLLDDL

Dunkeswell Rovers WLLLWDL

Offwell Rangers LLWWDLW

Axmouth United LDLLWDL

Farway United LLWLLDL

Matchday seven results will be published here on Saturday, April 18