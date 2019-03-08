Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Town thirds well beaten by visiting Central

PUBLISHED: 12:51 04 April 2019

Ref mhsp 14 17TI 0258. Picture: Terry Ife

Ref mhsp 14 17TI 0258. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth Town thirds went down 7-1 in their home meeting with a Central side that are now unbeaten in eight matches.

Town began the game well and Mat Peligry saw his early strike fly just wide of the mark.

It was against the run of play when Central took the lead and there was an element of good fortune about the goal as it took a bobble before passing Town glovesman Sam Appleby.

Two further goals in the space of as many minutes saw Central into an 18th minute 3-0 lead.

Town rallied, but could not find a way through a stubborn Central rear guard and, 10 minutes before the break, the Exeter-based side added a fourth with yet another free header at a corner!

Trailing 4-0 at the break, Town had limited options in terms of being able to change things, but they did tweak their shape in a bid to stretch the visitors.

Town went close twice in the early exchanges of the second half before, in almost identical fashion to how the first goal was scored, they made it 5-0. Further goals were scored and, with 25 minutes to play, Town were 7-0 down. However, they continued to battle away and it was no more than they deserved when centre back Lee Drumbrek, playing in a more advanced role, scored what proved to be only a consolation. A tiring Leigh Collett, who had worked tirelessly in a lone striking role, made way for Kian Newton. Town bossed long periods of the final quarter, but a combination of good goalkeeping and disciplined defending denied them further goals.

Most Read

New shop will bring mental health to Exmouth’s high street

Louise Hancock, 23, from Exmouth, will manage the Pete’s Dragons shop in Rolle Street. The premises was formerly The Hub. Picture: Pete's Dragons

Collision leaves Exmouth road blocked

Picture: Mark Atherton

Youths threatened to ‘bottle’ man who tried to stop them vandalising Exmouth bandstand

The Garth Gibson stage in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 14 19TI 1597. Picture: Terry Ife

Drink-driver banned for 20 months after running over pedestrian’s foot in Exmouth high street

Exeter Magistrates' Court. Picture: Archant

Exmouth plane crash victim Joanna Toole awarded posthumous honours

Joanna Toole campaigning. Picture: Adrian Toole

Most Read

New shop will bring mental health to Exmouth’s high street

Louise Hancock, 23, from Exmouth, will manage the Pete’s Dragons shop in Rolle Street. The premises was formerly The Hub. Picture: Pete's Dragons

Collision leaves Exmouth road blocked

Picture: Mark Atherton

Youths threatened to ‘bottle’ man who tried to stop them vandalising Exmouth bandstand

The Garth Gibson stage in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 14 19TI 1597. Picture: Terry Ife

Drink-driver banned for 20 months after running over pedestrian’s foot in Exmouth high street

Exeter Magistrates' Court. Picture: Archant

Exmouth plane crash victim Joanna Toole awarded posthumous honours

Joanna Toole campaigning. Picture: Adrian Toole

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Easter Family Fun at Bicton Arena International Horse Trials

Katie Hancock in action at the Bicton Arena. Picture JAYPHOTOSBICTON

Les Thwaite Trophy win for Maderia and Budleigh men’s hotshot are the highlights of the week

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9103. Picture: Simon Horn.

Sidmouth duo in first Devon warm-up match this Sunday

Boundary Stock

Town thirds well beaten by visiting Central

Ref mhsp 14 17TI 0258. Picture: Terry Ife

Leballeur nets four times as Exmouth United U15s book a League Cup final spot

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists