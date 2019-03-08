Town thirds well beaten by visiting Central

Ref mhsp 14 17TI 0258. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth Town thirds went down 7-1 in their home meeting with a Central side that are now unbeaten in eight matches.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Town began the game well and Mat Peligry saw his early strike fly just wide of the mark.

It was against the run of play when Central took the lead and there was an element of good fortune about the goal as it took a bobble before passing Town glovesman Sam Appleby.

Two further goals in the space of as many minutes saw Central into an 18th minute 3-0 lead.

Town rallied, but could not find a way through a stubborn Central rear guard and, 10 minutes before the break, the Exeter-based side added a fourth with yet another free header at a corner!

Trailing 4-0 at the break, Town had limited options in terms of being able to change things, but they did tweak their shape in a bid to stretch the visitors.

Town went close twice in the early exchanges of the second half before, in almost identical fashion to how the first goal was scored, they made it 5-0. Further goals were scored and, with 25 minutes to play, Town were 7-0 down. However, they continued to battle away and it was no more than they deserved when centre back Lee Drumbrek, playing in a more advanced role, scored what proved to be only a consolation. A tiring Leigh Collett, who had worked tirelessly in a lone striking role, made way for Kian Newton. Town bossed long periods of the final quarter, but a combination of good goalkeeping and disciplined defending denied them further goals.