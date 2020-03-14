Town thirds / Otterton / Exmouth Rovers and Exmouth Spartans all win - Saturday night football round-up

Archant

A round-up of what local football was played on the second Saturday in March

Exmouth Town thirds played in front of a near 150 crowd when they switched their Macron Devon & Exeter League Division Eight game against Tedburn St Mary to Southern Road.

As if to underline just how much passion there is for football in Exmouth the turnout was almost 10 times the usual number that watch the third team!

They saw a terrific home performance too as Town won 8-1.

There was only a limited amount of action across the Macron League and, in terms of local games, Otterton won the Division Two local derby, beating visiitng East Budleigh 3-1 at Stantaway. Lympstone were neaten 6-0 on their visit to Thorverton for a Division One game but there was an excellent eighth win of the Division Three term for Exmouth Spartans who defeated Teignmouth 4-1 thanks to a double from Rob Welsman and single goals from Billy Gibson and Tom Chudley.

There was a 14th successive win for Exmouth Rovers who defeated Broadclyst 4-0 to continue their march towards the Division Five title.