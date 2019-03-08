Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Town thirds net double figures in Macron League game at Honiton Town

PUBLISHED: 13:30 12 March 2019

Football on pitch

Football on pitch

(c) Image Source

Exmouth Town thirds served up their sharpest all-round performance of the Macron League Division Eight campaign as they won 11-0 at Honiton Town thirds.

Town were quickly into their stride and they went ahead in the sixth minute with a fine left-footed finish from Sam Cox.

Recent signing Savador Ambrona was a genuine threat down the left and it was no surprise when he weaved past a couple of defenders before rifling the ball home to make it 2-0 on 20 minutes.

Three minutes later, Town striker Leigh Collett made it three and it was 4-0 in the 27th minute when right winger Merik Yilmaz cut inside his man to drill the ball home.

Ambrona then took a pass from Cox before netting his second to make it five and the first half scoring saw two more, the assists from Mat Peligry and Cox as Collett bagged both to complete a first-half hat-trick to see Town head into the break with a handsome 7-0 lead.

Honiton Town began the second half brightly, but they got little change out of the strong, composed and disciplined Town back line of skipper Chris Ormerod, Jordan Horne, Lee Drumbrek and Jamie Edwards.

Indeed, one of the back line, Edwards, started the move that led to the eighth Town goal for it was a superbly timed tackle of his that saw the ball fall to a team-mate and the move continued up field to where Yilmaz netted his second in the 51st minute.

The quick-footed Ambrona was coming in for some harsh treatment that led to a yellow card for a home player and, three minutes after the booking, Ambrona exacted sweet revenge as he completed his hat-trick.

Midfielder Peligry, who had played his part in a couple of the earlier strikes, got the goal his performance deserved when he turned another Cox cross home to take the score into double figures.

In the 65th minute, ten became 11 for Town as centre back Jordan Horne headed home his first goal of the season.

The game became very scrappy with the Town players on the end of some ‘zealous’ challenges, but Town, and glovesman Sam Appleby were fully deserving of their clean sheet.

Indeed, it was Appleby, who made a number of fine saves, who landed the Town Man of the Match award. Central defensive midfield player Harry David also deserves special mention as does Lee Drumbrek – the pair of them getting about their work with great efficiency.

Most Read

Exmouth woman among those feared dead after plane crash in Ethiopia

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Police release e-fit following reports of woman being stalked and threatened in Exmouth

Officers investigating would like to hear from anyone who was in the Belvedere Road area on Tuesday and saw a man matching the description above. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth woman among 157 confirmed dead after Ethiopian Airlines jet crashes shortly after take-off

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Car has its wing mirror taken clean off in latest vandalism incident in Exmouth road

Picture: Mark Atherton

It’s official Britain’s best pasty is made in Devon

Chunk of Devon win Champion Pasty at British Pie awards. Picture: mepics@live.co.uk

Most Read

Exmouth woman among those feared dead after plane crash in Ethiopia

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Police release e-fit following reports of woman being stalked and threatened in Exmouth

Officers investigating would like to hear from anyone who was in the Belvedere Road area on Tuesday and saw a man matching the description above. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth woman among 157 confirmed dead after Ethiopian Airlines jet crashes shortly after take-off

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Car has its wing mirror taken clean off in latest vandalism incident in Exmouth road

Picture: Mark Atherton

It’s official Britain’s best pasty is made in Devon

Chunk of Devon win Champion Pasty at British Pie awards. Picture: mepics@live.co.uk

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Madeira men’s triple wins berth at county finals while ladies enjoy Torbay triumph

The Madeira quartet with the trophy they won at Torbay.Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

Exmouth 2nds score 11 tries in big win at Paignton

James Goss (centre with the ball) during his Man of the Match performance for Exmouth 2nd XV in the win at Newton Abbot. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

Smith try double as Exmouth Nomads see off Sidmouth

Martin Westaway in action for Exmouth Nomads. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

East Devon Seniors’ Centenary Salver success for Steve Artley

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5423. Picture: Terry Ife

Town thirds net double figures in Macron League game at Honiton Town

Football on pitch
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists