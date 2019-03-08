Town thirds net double figures in Macron League game at Honiton Town

Exmouth Town thirds served up their sharpest all-round performance of the Macron League Division Eight campaign as they won 11-0 at Honiton Town thirds.

Town were quickly into their stride and they went ahead in the sixth minute with a fine left-footed finish from Sam Cox.

Recent signing Savador Ambrona was a genuine threat down the left and it was no surprise when he weaved past a couple of defenders before rifling the ball home to make it 2-0 on 20 minutes.

Three minutes later, Town striker Leigh Collett made it three and it was 4-0 in the 27th minute when right winger Merik Yilmaz cut inside his man to drill the ball home.

Ambrona then took a pass from Cox before netting his second to make it five and the first half scoring saw two more, the assists from Mat Peligry and Cox as Collett bagged both to complete a first-half hat-trick to see Town head into the break with a handsome 7-0 lead.

Honiton Town began the second half brightly, but they got little change out of the strong, composed and disciplined Town back line of skipper Chris Ormerod, Jordan Horne, Lee Drumbrek and Jamie Edwards.

Indeed, one of the back line, Edwards, started the move that led to the eighth Town goal for it was a superbly timed tackle of his that saw the ball fall to a team-mate and the move continued up field to where Yilmaz netted his second in the 51st minute.

The quick-footed Ambrona was coming in for some harsh treatment that led to a yellow card for a home player and, three minutes after the booking, Ambrona exacted sweet revenge as he completed his hat-trick.

Midfielder Peligry, who had played his part in a couple of the earlier strikes, got the goal his performance deserved when he turned another Cox cross home to take the score into double figures.

In the 65th minute, ten became 11 for Town as centre back Jordan Horne headed home his first goal of the season.

The game became very scrappy with the Town players on the end of some ‘zealous’ challenges, but Town, and glovesman Sam Appleby were fully deserving of their clean sheet.

Indeed, it was Appleby, who made a number of fine saves, who landed the Town Man of the Match award. Central defensive midfield player Harry David also deserves special mention as does Lee Drumbrek – the pair of them getting about their work with great efficiency.